mgk Launching The Lost Americana World Tour

(Live Nation) mgk announces his highly anticipated 2025 global tour, The Lost Americana Tour in support of his seventh studio album Lost Americana. Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will showcase mgk's evolution as one of music's most dynamic live performers, blending rap, rock, and alt-pop with the high-energy spectacle that has made his shows a must-see worldwide.

Following his record-setting Mainstream Sellout Tour - which saw him headline arenas across North America and Europe, including a historic stadium show in his hometown of Cleveland - mgk is raising the bar yet again.

The Lost Americana Tour is set to be his biggest global headline run yet, bringing him to major arenas, amphitheaters, and festivals across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With more than 20.6 billion streams and millions of albums sold globally, mgk continues to push boundaries as a genre-defying artist and electrifying live act.

Produced by Live Nation, The Lost Americana Tour launches this fall with a 15-date North American arena leg, beginning November 18 in Glendale and making stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Brooklyn, Boston, and Philadelphia before wrapping December 19 in Tampa. The tour continues in early 2026 with a 15-date European leg, kicking off February 15 in Bologna and stopping in Munich, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Birmingham, Dublin and more before concluding March 12 in Dublin. mgk will then bring the Lost Americana Tour to Australia and New Zealand for five arena dates, beginning April 8 in Perth and wrapping April 18 in Auckland. The run resumes in May for a 29-date North American summer amphitheater stretch, traveling through Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, Seattle and more before concluding July 1 in Ridgefield, WA.

Joining him and powerhouse Wiz Khalifa, appearing on select dates, will be rising alt-pop artist Julia Wolf, whose fearless lyricism and evocative live performances have made her one of the most exciting new voices to watch. Additionally, honestav, Beauty School Dropout, DE'WAYNE, Mod Sun, and Emo Night will join as special guests on various tour stops.

GLOBAL TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, September 22. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, September 25 at 12PM local time at Ticketmaster.com.

CITI Presale: Citi is the official card of the Lost Americana Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Monday, September 22 at 12PM local time until Wednesday, September 24th at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Mastercard Presales: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France, Netherlands, and Italy. Mastercard Presale starts Tuesday 23rd at 12pm local and ends Thursday 25th at 11am local. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the markets listed & UK from Thursday 25th at 12pm local.

Mastercard Presale in Australia starts Monday 22nd at 3pm local and ends Wednesday 24th at 3pm local. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available from Thursday 25th at 4pm local.

Eligible Westpac New Zealand customers with a Westpac New Zealand Mastercard have special access to presale tickets starting from Monday 22 September at 3pm until Wednesday 24 September at 3pm local, as well as access to exclusive preferred tickets from Thursday 25th September at 4pm local. Tickets are available exclusively to eligible Westpac New Zealand customers using a Westpac New Zealand Mastercard at checkout.

One NZ: customers can be among the first to secure tickets during a 48-hour presale starting Monday 22 September at 3pm.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Lost Americana VIP Lounge, specially designed merchandise & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

THE LOST AMERICANA TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICA 2025

Sat Nov 15 - Orlando, FL - Warped Tour Orlando^

Tue Nov 18 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena*

Thu Nov 20 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum*

Fri Nov 21 - Las Vegas, NV - F1 Las Vegas^

Sun Nov 23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Tue Nov 25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center*

Sat Nov 29 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

Mon Dec 01 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

Thu Dec 04 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena*

Sat Dec 06 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

Mon Dec 08 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum*

Wed Dec 10 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell*

Fri Dec 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

Sat Dec 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center*

Sun Dec 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena*

Tue Dec 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Fri Dec 19 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena*

EUROPE 2026

Sun Feb 15 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena*

Tue Feb 17 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle*

Wed Feb 18 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle*

Fri Feb 20 - Krakow, PL - TAURON Arena*

Sat Feb 21 - Prague, CZ - O2 arena*

Tue Feb 24 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena*

Wed Feb 25 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena*

Fri Feb 27 - Paris, FR - adidas arena*

Mon Mar 02 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS arena*

Tue Mar 03 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome*

Thu Mar 05 - London, UK - The O2*

Sat Mar 07 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live*

Sun Mar 08 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro*

Tue Mar 10 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham*

Thu Mar 12 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena*

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2026

Wed Apr 08 - Perth, AU - RAC Arena***

Sat Apr 11 - Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena***

Tue Apr 14 - Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena***

Thu Apr 16 - Brisbane, AU - Brisbane Entertainment Centre***

Sat Apr 18 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena***

NORTH AMERICA 2026

Fri May 15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre+~

Sat May 16 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord+~

Sun May 17 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+~

Wed May 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater+~

Fri May 22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater+~

Sat May 23 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+~

Sun May 24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion+~

Wed May 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+~

Fri May 29 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre+~

Sat May 30 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium+~

Sun May 31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion+>

Tue Jun 02 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+>

Wed Jun 03 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live+>

Fri Jun 05 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater+>

Sat Jun 06 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre+>

Tue Jun 09 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center+>

Wed Jun 10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake+>

Fri Jun 12 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain+>

Sat Jun 13 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater+>

Sun Jun 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage+>

Tue Jun 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre+=

Wed Jun 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater+=

Fri Jun 19 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+=

Sat Jun 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center+=

Fri Jun 26 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+^^

Sat Jun 27 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+^^

Mon Jun 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena+^^

Tue Jun 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre+^^

Wed Jul 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater+^^

^Non-LN

+With support from Wiz Khalifa

*With support from Julia Wolf

***With support from honestav

~With support from Beauty School Dropout

>With support from DE'WAYNE

=With support from Mod Sun

^^With support from Emo Nite

