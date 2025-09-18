Noga Erez Shares 'Penny Lame' Video

(Atlantic) Alt-pop powerhouse and multi-hyphenate Noga Erez drops new single "PENNY LAME" - available now via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records. Written and produced by Noga Erez, Ori Rousso and Justin Parker, the track follows "WATCH THE NEWS" as the beginning of an unstoppable new era.

"'PENNY LAME' is a song about navigating love as a grown woman in a long-term relationship. It explores searching for affection and affirmation from a partner, especially when the weight of world events, daily struggles, and inner battles make it feel almost impossible to stay hopeful and alive. " - NOGA EREZ

"PENNY LAME," "WATCH THE NEWS" and "Not My Problem" precede an exciting slate of 2025 North American headline shows, kicking off September 23rd at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg. Initially announced alongside the "DUMB Remix" with supporting act V1V1D, the tour will run through early November with shows already sold out in New York, Los Angeles & more.

Noga Erez has cemented her position as a boundary-pushing artist, reinventing herself with each new project. With her breakout album Off The Radar earning worldwide acclaim and her sophomore project KIDS bringing even greater success, she's garnered a legion of fans across the globe including the likes of Missy Elliott (who Noga collaborated with on her 2022 single "Nails"). With sold-out headline concerts across the globe (conquering Bowery Ballroom in New York, El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, and Tel Aviv's legendary Menora Arena) to show-stopping festival sets (Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, and Lollapalooza) to her special guest performance for Florence and the Machine at Madison Square Garden and electric broadcast performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Kelly Clarkson Show, Noga has proven her worth both on stage and in the studio to major praise. With the arrival of third studio album THE VANDALIST last year, Noga affirmed her one-of-a-kind place among the innovative and formidable alt-pop artists of the modern era. A satirical yet confessional look at real and online life, the immersive 16-track project created with longtime partner and producer Ori Rousso arrived brimful of monster tunes, intricate production, wit, charm and attitude.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

September 21, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival

September 23, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)

September 24, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

September 26, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Opera House (SOLD OUT)

September 28, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West (SOLD OUT)

September 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Basement East (SOLD OUT)

September 30, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Basement East (SOLD OUT)

October 3, 2025 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

October 4, 2025 - Miami, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell

October 5, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

October 8, 2025 - Washington, DC - Union Stage (SOLD OUT)

October 9, 2025 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 11, 2025 - Boston, MA - Paradise (SOLD OUT)

October 12, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Theâtre Beanfield (SOLD OUT)

October 14, 2025 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

October 15, 2025 - Madison, WI - Univ of Wisconsin

October 16, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity (SOLD OUT)

October 18, 2025 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf (SOLD OUT)

October 19, 2025 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf (matinee) (SOLD OUT)

October 19, 2025 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf (SOLD OUT)

October 21, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro (SOLD OUT)

October 23, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Neumos (SOLD OUT)

October 24, 2025 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl (SOLD OUT)

October 26, 2025 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater (matinee) (SOLD OUT)

October 26, 2025 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater (SOLD OUT)

October 28, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's (SOLD OUT)

October 29, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda (SOLD OUT)

October 30, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent (SOLD OUT)

November 1, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Trees (SOLD OUT)

November 2, 2025 - Austin, TX - The Parish (SOLD OUT)

November 3, 2025 - Austin, TX - The Parish (SOLD OUT)

November 5, 2025 - CDMX, MX - Foro Indie Rocks!

