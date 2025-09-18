Of Mice & Men Unleash 'Troubled Water' Video

(GMM) Of Mice & Men have released a music video for their new single "Troubled Water". The track comes from their forthcoming ninth studio album Another Miracle, which will be released on November 14 via Century Media Records.
The record finds the band at their most personal and most expansive, crafted entirely in-house - written, produced, and engineered by Of Mice & Men themselves.
"The process of self-recording and self-producing this album as well the last two has seen us really trying to one up what we've done in the past - and it's on us to do that," drummer Valentino Arteaga explains. "On this album in particular, we wanted to push the boundaries of what that sounds like for our band."
They said of the new single, "'Troubled Water' is about setting boundaries, about vampiric and apathetic relationships with people who only seem to seek connection when it benefits them, and about how maintaining a dying, one-sided connection just leads to resentment. It definitely takes us in a darker, more menacing direction sonically and visually. Heavy headbangable riffs paired with pure sci-fi nightmare energy makes this track one of our favorites off the album."
The band once again teamed with Mike Matsui for the video and they further note, "Shooting this video was a lot of fun. He had a vision of utilizing predominantly physical sets and practical camera and lighting effects to create a sci-fi landscape that reflects the interplay of different tensions heard in the song."
