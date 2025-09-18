Sarah McLachlan Launching Better Broken Tour

(SFM) 3X GRAMMY Award winner and global phenomenon Sarah McLachlan announced her Better Broken Tour, produced by Live Nation. McLachlan's highly anticipated album of the same name is due out tomorrow, September 19, via Concord Records.
The fall tour will see McLachlan perform nine shows in major cities across the US, including Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
Named one of fall's most anticipated albums by the New York Times, McLachlan's tenth studio album and debut release for Concord Records, Better Broken takes its title from its opening track - a soul-searching reflection on the fortitude that comes from weathering life's constant storms - and furthers her legacy with a selection of songs that speak an uncompromising but radically illuminating truth about the state of the human condition. Pre-order the album HERE.
McLachlan is set to perform on Good Morning America this morning. Tomorrow, she is set to perform on Live with Kelly and Mark, and will also appear on Nightline. Next Tuesday, McLachlan will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. McLachlan has also been featured in Rolling Stone, Variety, New York Magazine, and more, and is also featured on the current cover of American Songwriter.
Mainly recorded at the legendary Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, Better Broken instills a potent new energy into her lush and moody form of pop-rock, with contributions from esteemed musicians like Wendy Melvoin (a former guitarist for Prince and the Revolution), drummer Matt Chamberlain (Bob Dylan, David Bowie), multi-instrumentalist Benny Bock (Lucy Dacus, beabadoobee), and pedal-steel guitarist Greg Leisz (Kacey Musgraves, Florence + the Machine). In a monumental leap for McLachlan, Better Broken finds her widening her creative circle and working with producers Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, boygenius) and Will Maclellan (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers).
The tracklisting's myriad high points include "One In a Long Line," an irrepressible anthem railing against the rapid erosion of women's rights in recent years, "Long Road Home," a rapturous love song, "Gravity," the first song recorded for the album, the pedal-steel-laced reverie, "Reminds Me" featuring MUNA's Katie Gavin, and the "resolute" (The New York Times) title track. All throughout Better Broken, McLachlan and her fellow musicians bring an ineffable beauty to her expression of longing and grief and fierce determination.
Over the course of her three-decades-long career, McLachlan has won 3 GRAMMY Awards, 12 JUNO Awards, and sold over 40 million albums worldwide. McLachlan also founded the groundbreaking all-female music festival Lilith Fair, featuring an A-list lineup for female alternative musicians of the moment, including Sheryl Crow, Jewel, The Indigo Girls, Lisa Loeb, Fiona Apple, Erykah Badu, Tracy Chapman, Natalie Merchant and more. Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery - The Untold Story, a new documentary directed by Ally Pankiw and produced by Dan Levy's Not A Real Production Company made its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival last week and is set to premiere on Hulu on September 21.
McLachlan is also a philanthropist and the founder of Sarah McLachlan School of Music (SoM), a not-for-profit that offers music instruction and mentorship at no cost to children and youth facing barriers to access. SoM was founded in Vancouver in 2002 and it currently serves over 1,200 students a year with locations in Vancouver, New Westminster and Edmonton. McLachlan personally covers the administrative costs so that every dollar raised goes directly to support the students.
Better Broken US Tour Dates
November 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
November 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
November 19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
November 20 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
November 22 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
November 26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
November 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
November 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre
