ShipRocked 2026 All-Star Band To Tribute Ozzy Osbourne

(AM Media) ASK4 Entertainment has announced The Stowaways all-star band lineup for ShipRocked 2026, along with a half dozen additional bands joining the bill for the premier rock music festival.

ShipRocked 2026 sails January 25-31, 2026 on board Carnival Horizon from Miami to Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key-Carnival's newly-opened private cruise port on the island of Grand Bahama-and Nassau in The Bahamas.

The stellar group of musicians joining The Stowaways in 2026 includes Eric Vanlerberghe and Dylan Bowman from I Prevail, Charlie Scene, Funny Man and J-Dog from Hollywood Undead, and Rick Armellino from Ice Nine Kills, along with Andy Wood (Andy Wood Trio), Matt Wantland (10 Years), Johnny Hetherington (Art of Dying), Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Doc Coyle (former Bad Wolves), Brandon Ellis (Black Dahlia Murder), Matt James (Blacktop Mojo), Bumblefoot, Chad Nicefield (Chad Nicefield Trio), Kiarely Castillo and Kristen Sturgis (Conquer Divide), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Leanne Bowes (Demi Levato), Diamante, Amanda Lyberg (Eva Under Fire), Tom Hane (former In This Moment), Leo Moracchioli (Frog Leap), Robb Rivera (Nonpoint), Marcos Curiel and Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.), Moriah Formica (Plush), Bobby Amaru (Saliva), Shaun Smith (Shaun Smith Trio), Jackson Foster (Silly Goose), Tavis Stanley (Saint Asonia) and Joey Varela (VRSTY).

Also joining the lineup for ShipRocked 2026 are Emi Grace, Fox Lake, GANG!, Kemikalfire (Arejay Hale & Taylor Carroll), LYLVC and The Pretty Wild.

The 2026 Greek mythology-themed edition of ShipRocked will feature more than 30 bands onboard, and to celebrate the final night of ShipRocked, Halestorm will perform a special "ShipDocked" show on the ship just before departing Nassau. The ShipRocked 2026 lineup also features Motionless In White and Knocked Loose, along with Wage War, AWOLNATION, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, Sleep Theory, From Ashes To New, and Kittie. The full SR26 lineup is rounded out by '68, Andy Wood Trio, Archetypes Collide, aurorawave, The Barbarians of California, Dead Poet Society, DeathByRomy, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Emi Grace, Fox Lake, The Funeral Portrait, GANG!, Holy Wars, House Of Protection, Kemikalfire, Lowlives, LYLVC, Not Enough Space, The Pretty Wild, Shepherd's Reign, UnityTX, Zero 9:36 and all-star band The Stowaways.

"Hey, Zeus is great, and Hades runs a hell of an underworld, but let's be honest - the real heavy metal thunder that changed music forever came from Black Sabbath, and the true Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. The Stowaways will be paying tribute to Ozzy this year, and I can't wait for ShipRockers to hear their epic 43-minute version of 'War Pigs' that they have planned," says ShipRocked's cruise director Cookie. "The best part is, they're finally giving me a bass solo!"

Related Stories

Halestorm, Motionless In White, AWOLNATION And More To Be ShipRocked

Anthrax and Killswitch Engage Stars Lead ShipRocked's 2025 All-Star Band

Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers

Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More, The Struts Lead ShipRocked 2025 Lineup

News > ShipRocked