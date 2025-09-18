The Cab Returning With First New Music in Over 10 Years

(BPM) After more than a decade of silence, The Cab is back with their highly anticipated new EP Road To Reign: A Prelude. An emotional and moving collection of songs that showcases The Cab's signature genre-blending sound, the EP is set to be released on September 26th.
Road to Reign: A Prelude marks the start of a brand new chapter for The Cab, whose fans have kept the band's legacy alive over the last ten years while patiently waiting for their return. This EP sets the tone for what's to come, reminding longtime fans why they fell in love with The Cab in the first place and giving new ones a reason to stick around.
Shares vocalist Alex DeLeon: "After all of these years we knew that the time was now. We missed the fans. We missed them singing with us. We missed staying after shows and getting to know them. The Cab is theirs as much as it is ours. I don't think we have ever been so excited to be onstage and to travel the world performing. These first four songs are just a window looking into what's to come and we have so much more in store for everyone. We won't take a single song or show for granted. Being in this band is what we were born to do!"
Catch The Cab on tour this fall beginning October 8th. The band will be joining All Time Low for select dates of the Everyone's Talking! Tour, in addition to performances at When We Were Young Festival, and headline shows in Singapore and Philippines in December.
