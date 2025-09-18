The Halo Effect Share Cover Of W.A.S.P.'s 'I Wanna Be Somebody'

(NBR) The Halo Effect return with their electrifying new single - a blistering take on W.A.S.P.'s 1984 anthem 'I Wanna Be Somebody'. The track, handpicked by guitar hero Jesper Stromblad, marks the band's third cover version and continues their celebration of iconic heavy metal influences.
Alongside the single, the band proudly announce that these reinterpretations will culminate in a brand-new EP, We Are Shadows, set for release on November 21.
The new single is accompanied by a striking visualizer, further amplifying the raw energy of the track.
Jesper Stromblad reflects on the choice of song: "W.A.S.P.'s aggressive sound and eccentric stage presence has always been fun. The shock of songs like 'I F*** Like a Beast' and fun anthems like 'I Wanna Be Somebody,' and 'L.O.V.E. Machine,' are powerful and heavy. Extreme and dramatic, controversial and fun, W.A.S.P.'s 'I Wanna Be Somebody', off their debut album, was my first introduction into the band"
With 'I Wanna Be Somebody', THE HALO EFFECT once again channel their roots while shaping their own sonic path-setting the stage for We Are Shadows this autumn.
