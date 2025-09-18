Wolfgang Van Halen Drops by Ola Englund's Studio

(MDPR) Swedish metal powerhouse Ola Englund (The Haunted, Feared) welcomed a very special guest into his studio recently: none other than Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth/Van Halen).

Stopping by to hang out, chat about his upcoming album, and fire up a jam session, the two can be seen tearing into some Meshuggah riffs in a newly released video that's already sending shockwaves through the guitar world.

But that's not all Englund has cooking. He's just dropped his brand-new single "The Guillotine" - out now on all major streaming platforms. Written and performed by Englund, the track hits with his trademark mix of razor-sharp riffing and bone-crushing groove , mixed by Ermin Hamidovic and paired with a visually striking video directed by Jason McNamara . Exclusive digital downloads are available only at olaenglundshop.com.

