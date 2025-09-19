Alkaline Trio Share Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Bleeding Out'

(NLM) "Blood red interior, a shiny black shell..." So goes the invitation that opens Alkaline Trio's sparkling new single "Bleeding Out." Yet another prime example of the Trio's insidious blend of melodic sweetness and lyrical darkness, "Bleeding Out" is buoyed by a relentless rhythmic backbone that repeatedly explodes into one of the band's unmistakable singalong choruses - Be prepared for this one to stick in your head for days.

"Bleeding Out" follows the recently released banger "Oblivion" as the second of three songs Alkaline Trio recorded with producer Travis Barker of Blink 182 - the first studio sessions to feature the current Trio lineup of founding guitarist/vocalist Matt Skiba, longtime bassist/vocalist Dan Andriano and drummer Atom Willard.

Available now across digital platforms, "Bleeding Out" will also be released as a limited edition D2C exclusive color vinyl 7-inch. Also unveiled today is the official "Bleeding Out" music video, which finds director Mark Eaton capturing the raw power of a close quarters Alkaline Trio performance. Watch HERE.

Travis Barker said of the sessions, "Recording with Alkaline Trio was such a treat. Bringing these songs to life from the demos Matt recorded was so exciting. Both Matt and Dan are incredible lyricists, two of my all-time favorites. The studio never feels like work, just a magical place to create. The process was so natural and easy, I could've kept going forever. Really proud of these songs me, Matt, Dan, and Atom recorded. Excited for what's ahead for Alkaline Trio and for fans to hear these special songs we made."

Skiba commented, "The release of the new songs we did with Travis Barker and Adam Hawkins mirrors the recording process. We're releasing them in the order in which we recorded them, which I feel mirrors the excitement and energy felt in the studio when we were writing and recording them. 'Bleeding Out' has an energy and a spontaneity that reflects the vibe in the studio as accurately as anything could. I'm really excited to share this song with our fellow earthlings. You can sing and dance along to it, and sadly, it's a song of our time."

Andriano added, "Really proud to announce our next offering in this three single series, 'Bleeding Out.' Matt's demo really did a lot of the heavy lifting as we could all tell right away what kind of song it was going to be and we just started to groove. Travis instantly had great ideas about the instrumentation and harmonies, the candy - if you will. And I think the organic way it came together is really apparent in the fun and dancey flow of the song."

Willard got in the last word with "'Bleeding Out' is easily one of the funnest songs to play that I've ever recorded... I get to do all kinds of great stuff throughout, and I'm honestly just so proud of how it came out. Matt and Travis both had some killer ideas that made their way into post choruses and outro. Super fun to make, super fun to play."

