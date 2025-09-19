All Time Low Launch 'Butterflies' Video

(MPR) All Time Low have premiered a music video for their new single "Butterflies". The song comes from their forthcoming tenth full-length studio release, Everyone's Talking! - due on October 17th.

An urgent, emotional kiss-off set over pummeling riffs and martial drums, "Butterflies" feels both instantly familiar and nostalgic while also exploring new sonic territory. The band has simultaneously released the official music video for the song, which was shot at Vu Nashville and finds All Time Low delivering a no-holds-barred, rollicking performance of the song.

"Butterflies is a song about transactional relationships and the realization that sometimes the company you keep doesn't have your best interest in mind; they see you more as something to wear out like jewelry or a gateway to their next good time," Alex Gaskarth says. "It's a bookend on the record that symbolizes closure in my life, bidding farewell to fair-weather acquaintances, set to half-time and riffs I would've written when I kept the door open for people like that."

