Bad Wolves Recruit Stand Atlantic For 'Hanging On To Thunder'

(SRO) Bad Wolves released a special deluxe edition of their album "Die About It" via Better Noise Music. It contains nine new tracks, including the brand new song "Hanging On To Thunder" featuring Stand Atlantic.

John Boecklin, drummer and founder of Bad Wolves, shared "Hanging On To Thunder" (feat. Stand Atlantic) preaches strength in moments of adversity. "This song embodies what we do best: big hooks, raw emotion, and pure power. It's an undeniable Bad Wolves classic. Stand Atlantic takes it to the next level with an absolutely insane vocal performance. We're incredibly proud of this one."

"Hanging On To Thunder" is the follow-up to the reimagined "Say It Again" (featuring Lauri Ylonen, frontman of 6x Platinum and 8x Gold-certified, record-breaking Finnish rock outfit The Rasmus), which was released August 8.

Originally released on November 3, 2023, via Better Noise Music, "Die About It" showcases 14 tracks-including "Hungry For Life" (feat. Daughtry)--that push the band's sound in new directions, blending heavy riffs and distinctive melodies. The album has surpassed 32 million streams, with accompanying videos amassing over 3.8 million views. "Die About It (Deluxe)" is available now here.

