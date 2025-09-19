Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives

(Atlantic) Cardi B proudly presents her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, available now. Fans worldwide have patiently waited seven years for the icon to unleash the follow-up to her history-making GRAMMY Award-winning 4x-Platinum debut LP, Invasion of Privacy. Today, she delivers her 21-track album that features the likes of Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla.

She has also unveiled the striking music video for her track "Safe" ft. Kehlani, directed by Arrad Rahgoshay. The release marks a significant milestone in her catalog and heralds the next exciting chapter of her music.

Cardi B has announced her first-ever US arena tour, The LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR, which kicks off on February 11th in Palm Desert, CA. Fans can access early presales starting Tuesday, September 16th, with Citi, Verizon, Artist, Live Nation, local venue, and Spotify presales following through September 24th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 25th at 10 AM local time.

Apple Music & TikTok will be hosting an Album Release Live Event to celebrate the release of Am I The Drama? - the celebration will be live-streamed and will include a live performance from Cardi at midnight.

