Descendents Launch Reissue Campaign With 'Milo Goes to College'

(Earshot) Few records in punk history have left as massive a footprint as the Descendents' Milo Goes to College. The 1982 debut fused the aggression of hardcore with catchy hooks, adolescent angst, and unmistakable personality - helping spark an entire genre now known as pop punk. Its influence remains undeniable over four decades later, earning spots on Rolling Stone's list of the "40 Greatest Punk Albums of All Time," Spin's "50 Most Essential Punk Records," and Pitchfork's "200 Best Albums of the 1980s."

Now, Descendents and Org Music are proud to launch the long-awaited reissue of Milo Goes to College, available today, September 19th on LP, CD, and cassette. Reclaimed by the band and lovingly restored, this release marks the beginning of an extensive reissue campaign that will include the band's foundational albums from their early years, originally released on New Alliance and SST Records. Milo Goes to College leads the way, setting the tone for what's to come with a variety of formats and exclusive editions.

Among them is a stunning limited "Punk Note" edition featuring alternate packaging by John Yates (Stealworks), inspired by the iconic jazz designs of Reid Miles and Francis Wolff whose work helped define the Blue Note jazz label. This visual reimagining of punk classics continues the aesthetic series that began with Org Music's Bad Brains reissues. Each "Punk Note" title includes new liner notes by BrooklynVegan senior editor Andrew Sacher and is housed in a deluxe case-wrapped jacket.

The reissue is available in the following variants:

WIDELY AVAILABLE FORMATS:

Black LP

"Grey Matter" LP

Punk Note Edition (black vinyl)

CD

Cassette

LIMITED/EXCLUSIVE VARIANTS:

Punk Note Edition (silver vinyl) - Org Music exclusive

"Suspended Gold" LP - Descendents Exclusive

Pink LP - Zia Records exclusive

Smoke LP - Rough Trade exclusive

"Statue of Liberty" LP - Going Underground Records & Seasick Records exclusive

Black LP with Exclusive Obi Strip - Celebrated Summer Records

"Coffee" Cassette - Tapehead City exclusive

More classics are on the way. The reissue campaign will continue with I Don't Want to Grow Up, Enjoy!, ALL, Bonus Fat, and more - each reissued under the band's own control and vision.

This project isn't just about nostalgia - it's about preservation, intention, and giving a new generation access to one of punk's most influential catalogs.

