Dierks Bentley Now Streaming THE SESSIONS

(The GreenRoom) Today, Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley is sharing THE SESSIONS, a four-song live collection offering a snapshot of Bentley's continued commitment to authentic, standout performances and his unique ability to blend top notch musicianship with fresh collaborations and classic country storytelling.



Bentley is joined by Jordan Davis for the reckless chart-topper "What Was I Thinkin,'" which is followed by a pedal-steel heavy cover of Keith Whitley's "I'm No Stranger to the Rain," where Bentley's signature gravel-edged vocal adds a raw, lived-in dimension to the country classic.

Next up, "Heartbreak Drinking Tour" vividly demonstrates Bentley's capacity for telling stories and finally, "Get Down On Your Knees and Pray" (Live) featuring rising country duo The Band Loula is a stirring, harmony-laden take on the Bill Monroe classic recorded live on his BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR this summer, drawing praise for its "grit and heart and endless spirit" (The Bluegrass Situation). Fans can listen to THE SESSIONS below and on all streaming platforms now here.

Released in June, Bentley's acclaimed 11th studio album Broken Branches is rooted in raw honesty and storytelling, embracing life's outliers and underdogs with songs about resilience, change and connection. Praised for its "distinctive and daring sound" (Esquire), the 11-track collection features a cross-generational lineup of collaborators-including John Anderson, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr.-and is a bold reaffirmation of Bentley's heartfelt grit paired with standout musicianship.

After more than 20 years on country's family tree, the multi-Platinum superstar's new album follows eight Number One albums, 22 Number One songs and over 9.5 billion global streams, plus 15 Grammy nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry.

Bentley also launched the Broken Branches Fund this summer, a multi-year initiative in partnership with Music Health Alliance to provide mental health support for the music industry's creative and touring professionals.

Continuing the path built from the ground up, as an entrepreneur, he has four locations of the gastropub and live music venue "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row," has a Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection "Desert Son" and recently released ROW 94 - a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey crafted with only "three ingredients and the truth" at Kentucky's Green River Distilling Co.

