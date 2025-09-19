Dream Theater Reunion Captured On Upcoming Live Package

(PFA) With the US tour underway and playing to excited fans across the country, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater are releasing a new live release on November 28th via their longtime label partner Inside Out Music/Sony Music. Quarantieme: Live a Paris documents the iconic lineup of James LaBrie [vocals], John Petrucci [guitar], John Myung [bass], Jordan Rudess [keyboards] and Mike Portnoy's [drums] sold-out show from Paris, France on their 40th Anniversary headline tour of Europe.

The release contains a setlist that spans the band's entire career with classics like "Metropolis Pt. 1," "Panic Attack," "Octavarium," and "Pull Me Under" represented among other fan favorites.

The show was recorded in front of a capacity crowd at the Adidas Arena. To coincide with the announcement, the band is releasing the live version of "Overture 1928 / Strange Deja Vu" via all Digital Services Providers and a video of the performance can be seen below.

"From the moment we announced our 40th anniversary tour, we knew it would be a very special event for both the band and our fans and must be captured. With this release, our performance in Paris is presented so beautifully in both stunning audio and video and really encapsulates this momentous occasion for all to enjoy," explains John Petrucci.

"We always knew this tour would be unforgettable because not only were we celebrating 4 decades since forming the band, but also the reunion of the band's classic lineup. The excitement and emotions between us and our fans at each and every show were palpable and totally off the charts! The night captured here in Paris was an epic evening that we can now share with the whole world to celebrate this incredible tour," adds Mike Portnoy.

Presented in several formats, with artwork by longtime collaborator Hugh Syme, Quarantieme: Live a Paris will be available as a Limited Deluxe 3CD+3Blu-ray artbook, including 68-pages of photos and artwork as well as an additional Blu-ray of bonus material. It will also be available as a Special Edition 3CD+2Blu-ray Digipak, Limited Deluxe 180g 4LP boxset & digitally. The Blu-ray includes the full show with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, & high-resolution stereo audio.

CD1:

1. Metropolis Pt. 1

2. Overture 1928

3. Strange Dejà Vu

4. The Mirror

5. Panic Attack

6. Barstool Warrior

7. Hollow Years

8. Constant Motion

9. As I Am

CD2:

1. Orchestral Overture

2. Night Terror

3. Under A Glass Moon

4. This Is The Life

5. Vacant

6. Stream of Consciousness

7. Octavarium

CD3:

1. Home

2. The Spirit Carries On

3. Pull Me Under

Blu-ray 1:

1. Metropolis Pt. 1

2. Overture 1928

3. Strange Deja Vu

4. The Mirror

5. Panic Attack

6. Barstool Warrior

7. Hollow Years

8. Constant Motion

9. As I Am

Blu-ray 2:

1. Orchestral Overture

2. Night Terror

3. Under A Glass Moon

4. This Is The Life

5. Vacant

6. Stream of Consciousness

7. Octavarium

8. Home

9. The Spirit Carries On

10. Pull Me Under

Related Stories

Watch Dream Theater's New 'Bed The Clock' Video

Dream Theater Announce Parasomnia: The Graphic Album

Dream Theater Launching Parasomnia Tour

Dream Theater Take Fans On Tour With 'Midnight Messiah' Video

News > Dream Theater