I Prevail Deliver 'Violent Nature' Album And 'Pray' Video

(BPM) Two-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band I Prevail officially released their highly anticipated fifth full-length record Violent Nature via Fearless Records. Alongside the release, the band has delivered a powerful music video for the emotionally charged focus track, "Pray."

Opening with haunting acoustic instrumentation, "Pray" lures listeners in with a warm and intimate deceptiveness, only to erupt into a cathartic storm. It builds intensity from the first note, capturing the tension between inner turmoil and defiance. With soaring choruses, a punishing bridge, and a return to stripped-back vulnerability, "Pray" highlights the powerful duality at the core of the band's new record Violent Nature.

"'Pray'' is one of my favorite songs on this record. It's about the moment when someone close to you burns you, and then has the nerve to feel sorry for you. This song is about letting go of that pity, realizing you are better off without them," shares frontman Eric Vanlerberghe.

Violent Nature sees Vanlerberghe taking full command of the mic, embracing both clean and unclean vocals in a bold evolution of the band's sound. It's a defining moment in the I Prevail story. One where they shed old skin and emerge fully transformed. Previous singles off the record include the cathartic track "Annihilate Me," the vulnerable track "Rain," the steadfast anthem "Into Hell," and their heaviest song to date, "Violent Nature."

"'Violent Nature' is our favorite album to date," adds Vanlerberghe. "We wanted to create something authentic that could only come from the members in the band as a collective. There were no outside producers or writers involved. Just us 5 sitting in a room together. We believe that this is the most cohesive I Prevail record we've ever created. Heavy parts getting heavier and melodic parts getting catchier. We can't wait to share what we've created with the world. We absolutely love it and we hope that you do as well."

The entire record was produced by the band's bass player Jon Eberhard, and it boasts a total of ten hard-hitting tracks

