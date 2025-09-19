Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'

(fcc) Bon Jovi released their latest collab track, "Living Proof" with Jelly Roll. The song comes in advance of their upcoming album Forever (Legendary Edition) set to release October 24, 2025 via Island Records.

The electric collaboration is a reimagined version of the song from Bon Jovi's album Forever released in 2024. The duo first met at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala when Jelly Roll performed as part of the evening honoring Jon Bon Jovi and the two became fast friends resulting in the collab.

Due October 24th, the new 14-track collaboration album sees the pop-rockers teaming up with artists like Springsteen, Jelly Roll, James Bay, Robbie Williams, Def Leppard's Joe Elliot, Marcus King, The War & Treaty, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Tedder, Billy Falcon, Jason Isbell, Carin Leon, and Avril Lavigne.

Jon Bon Jovi had this to say, "This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity. My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024.

"I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me. Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people.

"The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit -- a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that's WE."

