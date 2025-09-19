JOHNNYSWIM Stream New Song 'Losing You'

(The Syndicate) Husband-and-wife duo JOHNNYSWIM (Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez) release "Losing You" today, the third of five new tracks from the deluxe edition of their acclaimed fifth studio album When The War Is Over, arriving October 3.

One of two new songs co-written with Grammy-winning actor and recording artist Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, In the Heights), the track follows the dreamlike "Sweet Tangerine" and the heart-worn storytelling of "Break My Heart (A Song For The Lodge)." Where those songs explored fleeting beauty and the weight of memory, "Losing You" offers an intimate meditation on love's fragility and the resilience that emerges from heartbreak.

"'Losing You' is our reflection on those quiet moments when love feels like it's slipping away," JOHNNYSWIM shared. "Writing it with the incredible Anthony Ramos helped us lean into the vulnerability of that space. It's not just about heartbreak-it's about honoring the ache, the scars, and ultimately the healing that comes after."

The deluxe edition of When The War Is Over expands the original album with five new tracks, deepening its mix of Americana, folk rock, blues, and soul. In addition to "Losing You," the project includes "Stranger," the other Ramos co-write which also features him on vocals, further showcasing JOHNNYSWIM's ability to find beauty, hope, and strength in life's hardest truths.

Looking ahead, JOHNNYSWIM will hit the road for a fall headline tour, return with special December holiday shows, and join the inaugural Moon River At Sea Sixthman cruise in 2026.

JOHNNYSWIM 2025 Headline Tour

Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

Oct 2 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Oct 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Oct 4 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Oct 6 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman

Oct 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

Oct 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

Oct 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Oct 11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Oct 13 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

Oct 14 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

Oct 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Oct 17 - Richmond, VA - The National

Oct 18 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Oct 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Oct 21 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Oct 23 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Oct 24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Oct 25 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

JOHNNYSWIM December Dates

Dec 6 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

Dec 8 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe

Dec 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Dec 11 - Wilmington, NC - Kenan Auditorium

Dec 12 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre

Dec 13 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater

