JOHNNYSWIM Stream New Song 'Losing You'

(The Syndicate) Husband-and-wife duo JOHNNYSWIM (Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez) release "Losing You" today, the third of five new tracks from the deluxe edition of their acclaimed fifth studio album When The War Is Over, arriving October 3.
One of two new songs co-written with Grammy-winning actor and recording artist Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, In the Heights), the track follows the dreamlike "Sweet Tangerine" and the heart-worn storytelling of "Break My Heart (A Song For The Lodge)." Where those songs explored fleeting beauty and the weight of memory, "Losing You" offers an intimate meditation on love's fragility and the resilience that emerges from heartbreak.
"'Losing You' is our reflection on those quiet moments when love feels like it's slipping away," JOHNNYSWIM shared. "Writing it with the incredible Anthony Ramos helped us lean into the vulnerability of that space. It's not just about heartbreak-it's about honoring the ache, the scars, and ultimately the healing that comes after."
The deluxe edition of When The War Is Over expands the original album with five new tracks, deepening its mix of Americana, folk rock, blues, and soul. In addition to "Losing You," the project includes "Stranger," the other Ramos co-write which also features him on vocals, further showcasing JOHNNYSWIM's ability to find beauty, hope, and strength in life's hardest truths.
Looking ahead, JOHNNYSWIM will hit the road for a fall headline tour, return with special December holiday shows, and join the inaugural Moon River At Sea Sixthman cruise in 2026.
JOHNNYSWIM 2025 Headline Tour
Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
Oct 2 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Oct 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
Oct 4 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Oct 6 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman
Oct 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom
Oct 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
Oct 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Oct 11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Oct 13 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
Oct 14 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall
Oct 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Oct 17 - Richmond, VA - The National
Oct 18 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Oct 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Oct 21 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Oct 23 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
Oct 24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Oct 25 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
JOHNNYSWIM December Dates
Dec 6 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
Dec 8 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe
Dec 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
Dec 11 - Wilmington, NC - Kenan Auditorium
Dec 12 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre
Dec 13 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater
