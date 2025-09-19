Kittie Unleash 'Do You Think I'm A Whore? XXV' Video

(CNPR) Kittie release their Spit XXV EP today, marking 25 years since their landmark debut transformed them from four Canadian teenagers into international heavyweights.

The collection arrives via Sumerian Records, featuring re-imagined and re-recorded versions of four of the original album's stand out tracks, all produced once again by Garth Richardson, who helmed the original breakthrough sessions in 1999 at EMAC Studios.

The EP's release is highlighted by a confrontational new music video for "Do You Think I'm A Whore? XXV," showcasing Kittie's unflinching approach to re-examining their most provocative material with two and a half decades of artistic growth.

Speaking on today's release, Kittie vocalist and guitarist, Morgan Lander shares, "We're beyond excited to revisit and reimagine songs that that started it all for us with Spit XXV. Re-recording these songs has been an emotional and empowering journey. It's a chance to honour our roots while bringing a new level of energy and experience to the music. Spit XXV isn't just a celebration of where we came from, but a thank-you to the fans who have stood by us for the past 25 years.

""Do You Think I'm A Whore?" has always been the dark horse of our debut album and it is was such a pleasure to give it the updated treatment and celebrate how awesome of a song it really is. Pair that with the unbelievable music video visuals from William Felch at Wombat Fire and it's clear the track is finally getting its flowers."

"Do You Think I'm A Whore? XXV" demonstrates how Kittie's musical evolution has only intensified the song's emotional impact. Originally one of the most visceral moments on their gold-certified debut, the re-recorded version channels decades of artistic growth while maintaining the raw vulnerability that made the original so powerful.

The Spit XXV EP represents more than nostalgic reflection-it's proof of the original album's enduring relevance. Rolling Stone ranked the title track #82 on their "100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time" in 2023, while artists like Serena Cherry of Svalbard continue crediting the album as formative to their musical development.

SPIT XXV arrives during Kittie's most successful era in over a decade. Their 2024 comeback album Fire shattered expectations, reaching #13 on UK Rock & Metal Albums charts and earning a 2025 Juno Award nomination for Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year. With 920,000 monthly Spotify listeners spanning multiple generations and triumphant festival performances at Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple, Kittie has proven their relevance extends far beyond nostalgia into contemporary dominance. The band's ability to command stages and attract new audiences through social media demonstrates that their revolutionary spirit burns as fiercely as ever.

