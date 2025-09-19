Lola Young Streams New Album 'I'm Only F-ing Myself'

(Island) Fresh off a year that's made her one of music's most unstoppable new forces, Ivor Novello Rising Star Award winner and BRIT-nominated artist Lola Young releases her fearless new album I'm Only F**king Myself via Island Records.
The album is a visceral deep-dive into the chaos of early adulthood: sex, addiction, toxic love, self-destruction, and the fragile hope of redemption. Recorded between New York's legendary Electric Lady and Rue Boyer in Paris with longtime collaborators Manuka and SOLOMONOPHONIC (SZA, Brockhampton), the project strips Lola down to her most unguarded self. "This album is me - no filter, no skin, just raw nerve endings," she says.
I'm Only F**king Myself includes the previously shared singles "One Thing," "Not Like That Anymore," "d£aler," "Spiders," and "Post Sex Clarity," which arrives with a visualizer today.
A breakout year for Lola, 2025 has been a victory lap. Lola performed at the MTV VMAs (nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative), opened two Paris arena shows for Billie Eilish, and stormed stages from Coachella to Glastonbury, Roskilde, and Lollapalooza Paris. She's graced the cover of Elle UK's 40th anniversary issue, been profiled by The New York Times, Interview Magazine, and NPR, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! along with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she also joined Jimmy on the couch to chat.
Her global smash "Messy" hit #1 across Billboard Pop Airplay, Hot AC, and Alternative Rock and held the UK Singles Chart's top spot for four straight weeks - making Lola the first female artist since Lorde to send a debut single to #1 at both Pop and Alternative. With over 1 billion streams worldwide, Lola's impact is undeniable.
Following performances at All Things Go festival in Washington, D.C. and New York City later this month, Lola will embark on her headline North American tour across Toronto, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, New York, Vancouver, Seattle and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles this November and December. Since the tour's announcement, Lola has added additional shows in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles due to demand. Stream the new album below:
Lola Young Gets Grungy With 'Spiders'
Lola Young Shares New Single 'Dealer'
Lola Young Shares Her New Single 'Not Like That Anymore'
Lola Young Announces New Album
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP- Ozzy: No Escape From Now Documentary Trailer Released- Slash Live Album And Concert Film- more
Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church Kicks Off Free The Machine Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
The Cranberries To Release 'MTV Unplugged' For The First Time Ever
Alkaline Trio Share Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Bleeding Out'
Dream Theater Reunion Captured On Upcoming Live Package
Singled Out: Rags Rosenberg's 'Song Of The Bricoleur'
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' And 'A Night At The Opera' Getting 50th Anniversary Reissues
Wolfgang Van Halen Drops by Ola Englund's Studio
The Halo Effect Share Cover Of W.A.S.P.'s 'I Wanna Be Somebody'