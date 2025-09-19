Lola Young Streams New Album 'I'm Only F-ing Myself'

(Island) Fresh off a year that's made her one of music's most unstoppable new forces, Ivor Novello Rising Star Award winner and BRIT-nominated artist Lola Young releases her fearless new album I'm Only F**king Myself via Island Records.

The album is a visceral deep-dive into the chaos of early adulthood: sex, addiction, toxic love, self-destruction, and the fragile hope of redemption. Recorded between New York's legendary Electric Lady and Rue Boyer in Paris with longtime collaborators Manuka and SOLOMONOPHONIC (SZA, Brockhampton), the project strips Lola down to her most unguarded self. "This album is me - no filter, no skin, just raw nerve endings," she says.

I'm Only F**king Myself includes the previously shared singles "One Thing," "Not Like That Anymore," "d£aler," "Spiders," and "Post Sex Clarity," which arrives with a visualizer today.

A breakout year for Lola, 2025 has been a victory lap. Lola performed at the MTV VMAs (nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative), opened two Paris arena shows for Billie Eilish, and stormed stages from Coachella to Glastonbury, Roskilde, and Lollapalooza Paris. She's graced the cover of Elle UK's 40th anniversary issue, been profiled by The New York Times, Interview Magazine, and NPR, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! along with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she also joined Jimmy on the couch to chat.

Her global smash "Messy" hit #1 across Billboard Pop Airplay, Hot AC, and Alternative Rock and held the UK Singles Chart's top spot for four straight weeks - making Lola the first female artist since Lorde to send a debut single to #1 at both Pop and Alternative. With over 1 billion streams worldwide, Lola's impact is undeniable.

Following performances at All Things Go festival in Washington, D.C. and New York City later this month, Lola will embark on her headline North American tour across Toronto, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, New York, Vancouver, Seattle and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles this November and December. Since the tour's announcement, Lola has added additional shows in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles due to demand. Stream the new album below:

Related Stories

Lola Young Gets Grungy With 'Spiders'

Lola Young Shares New Single 'Dealer'

Lola Young Shares Her New Single 'Not Like That Anymore'

Lola Young Announces New Album

News > Lola Young