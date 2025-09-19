Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video

(EBM) On the heels of his I Need A Truck Tour kick-off, rising 15-year-old artist and Billboard Magazine's youngest male artist to appear on 21 Under 21, Maddox Batson, releases the upbeat, sentimental track "Coincidence." Available via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records, Batson's latest admits that a certain kind of love is no coincidence. Listen to the track and watch the music video here.
Written by Beau Bailey, Casey Brown, Travis Wood and Batson, "Coincidence" taps into Batson's signature combination of vulnerable country lyrics derived from honest observation and young love's perspective.
Girl you fell out the sky and I've been falling since / You're the kind of angel only Heaven sends / God must've pulled some strings when you kiss me I'm convinced / This kind of love ain't no coincidence / No it ain't / Ain't no ain't no / Ain't no coincidence
Recently, Batson kicked off his I Need A Truck Tour in Richmond, Virginia on September 7 and hits 29 markets before wrapping in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama on November 2. Key stops include Kansas City, MO; Milwaukee, WI; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA and Boston, MA's MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Batson is also joining Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour for select dates, including a stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 2.
The 15-year-old also recently released "No More," a powerful track that taps into heartbreak and healing with a combination of grit, vulnerability and raw emotional delivery. Fueled by a hook-heavy chorus and defiant lyrics, "No More" highlights Batson's continued evolution as both a songwriter and performer.
NBC Nightly News hailed Batson as "A young star, new on the country charts already striking a chord and hitting all the right notes." At the same time, Forbes declares him as a teen who "blends country and pop with heartfelt vocals." Batson continues to build a loyal fan base thanks to his high-energy shows, honest storytelling and genre-blending sound that connects across generations.
Following a breakout year that included his Grand Ole Opry debut, a high-profile appearance at Stagecoach, "Coincidence" is available here and on all streaming platforms.
Maddox Batson's I Need A Truck Tour Routing:
September 19 || Jacksonville, FL || Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
September 20 || LaGrange, GA || Sweetland Amphitheater at Boyd Park
September 21 || Myrtle Beach, SC || House of Blues
September 23 || Columbia, SC || The Senate
September 24 || Greenville, NC || The State Theatre
September 26 || Greensboro, NC || Piedmont Hall
September 27 || Charlotte, NC || The Fillmore Charlotte
September 28 || Norfolk, VA || The NorVa
September 30 || Lexington, KY || Manchester Music Hall
October 1 || Knoxville, TN || The Mill & Mine
October 4 || Fayetteville, AR || JJ's Live
October 5 || Oklahoma City, OK || The Criterion
October 7 || Kansas City, MO || The Truman
October 9 || Milwaukee, WI || The Rave
October 10 || West Des Moines, IA || Val Air Ballroom
October 12 || Omaha, NE || Steelhouse Omaha
October 14 || Grand Rapids, MI || The Intersection
October 21 || Pittsburgh, PA || Stage AE
October 22 || Philadelphia, PA || The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 24 || Huntington, NY || The Paramount
October 25 || Wallingford, CT || The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
October 26 || Boston, MA || MGM Music Hall at Fenway
October 28 || Sayreville, NJ || Starland Ballroom
October 29 || Silver Spring, MD || The Fillmore Silver Spring
October 31 || Gonzales, LA || Boots On The Bayou Music Festival
November 1 || Brandon, MS || City Hall Live
November 2 || Birmingham, AL || Avondale Brewing Company
Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour Support Dates:
October 2 || Nashville, TN || Bridgestone Arena
October 16 || Maryland Heights, MO || Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October 17 || Rosemont, IL || Allstate Arena
October 18 || Saint Paul, MN || Xcel Energy Center
