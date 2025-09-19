Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood

(CR) Following the critical success of her visual album Something Beautiful praised by The New York Times for its "bracing honesty and scale" and hailed by Pitchfork as "her most ambitious and rewarding work to date", Miley Cyrus releases Something Beautiful Deluxe today. The expanded album adds two new songs that showcase Miley Cyrus's instinct for bold collaboration and personal storytelling.
Leading the release is "Secrets" featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac, arriving with an official video directed by Miley Cyrus with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter.
Shot at Los Angeles' historic Million Dollar Theatre, where the original album artwork was created, the video places Miley in striking looks from Iris Van Herpen Couture and Maison Margiela which Miley most recently served as the face for the brands latest campaign photographed by Paolo Roversi.
Earlier this year, Cyrus shared the song's origins on Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast: "I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me - even though they were secrets, even though I didn't really want to know - I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell."
Also included on the deluxe is "Lockdown," a 13-minute collaboration with David Byrne that expands the sonic and conceptual reach of the Something Beautiful era.
