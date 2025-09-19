Parker McCollum Shares His First Tour Dates For 2026

(TPR) Country music superstar, Parker McCollum, has just announced his first tour dates for 2026. The multi-Platinum award-winning artist built his career on the road and remains committed to connecting with the fans who made it all possible.
Fresh off the release of his highest debuting album, PARKER MCCOLLUM via MCA, the reimagined tour incorporates the new songs fans have eagerly connected with including "What Kinda Man," "Killin' Me," "Big Sky," "Solid Country Gold," and many more, alongside all the chart-topping hits.
Joining McCollum on this 14-date run, produced by Emporium Presents, are rising Country music stars Max McNown, Jake Worthington, William Beckmann, Jackson Wendell, Tyler Halverson and Laci Kaye Booth.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) starting Tuesday, September 23rd. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 26th at 10:00 AM local time
2026 Tour Dates:
1.23.26 | El Paso, TX | Don Haskins Center
1.24.26 | Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
1.29.26 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena
1.30.26 | Corpus Christi, TX | Hillard Center Arena
1.31.26 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
2.5.26 | Oxford, MS | SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss
2.6.26 | Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
2.7.26 | Salem, VA | Salem Civic Center
2.12.26 | Winston-Salem, NC | Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2.13.26 | Auburn, AL | Neville Arena
2.14.26 | Savannah, GA | Enmarket Arena
3.26.26 | Estero, FL |Hertz Arena
3.27.26 | St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheater
3.28.26 | St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheater
