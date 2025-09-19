Rachael Sage Shares New Single 'Belong To You'

(Press Here) Beloved folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage and her longtime band The Sequins have released their new single "Belong To You" from their upcoming studio album Canopy, out October 24 via MPress Records.

"Belong To You" is about the devotion and loyalty of our friendships that merges pop, gospel, and Americana into a uniquely meaningful moment that celebrates love in all forms.

"I wrote 'Belong To You' as a gospel ballad and it was really meaningful that so many of The Sequins ended up singing on it, versus just me singing all the harmonies myself," shares Sage on the new single. "The Hammond organ and harmonica - played by Kevin J. Killen and Will Wilde, respectively - add so much and Dave Eggar's cello playing grounds the arrangement so beautifully. The devotion and loyalty of our friendships expressed in the lyrics is something I know we all genuinely feel for one another, and in that sense it's a very emotional song for me to sing. It's probably the most universal song on the record and it's been really gratifying to have live listeners at shows come up and share their own interpretations of it."

A much-needed musical reprieve from our current cultural upheaval, Canopy is equal parts emotional exhale and invitation to a more compassionate future, as well as a masterclass in radical inclusivity and self-acceptance. "Creating safety and inclusivity in times of divisiveness can be a radical and powerful act; it takes courage to stand up for justice and for our fellow human beings," Sage adds. "Acceptance, inclusivity and safety are big themes on Canopy."

Featuring recently released single "The Best Version," a lyrical, piano-pop confession that grapples with social media surrealism and imagines a blissful, unplugged state of being, Canopy marks a significant milestone in Sage's career as the debut album for the full band Rachael Sage & The Sequins. The 14-song collection continues her journey of storytelling, reinvention, and emotional connection, and features starry-eyed fan favorite "Just Enough," joyful piano-pop romp "Live It Up," and title track, "Canopy," which imagines a world where shelter is a given for all.

Canopy was produced by Sage and GRAMMY-nominated engineer Mikhail Pivovarov who also mixed the album with GRAMMY-winning producer Andy Zulla (Kelly Clarkson, Rod Stewart, Diana Ross). A special, limited-edition 40-panel hardcover book CD package -- featuring Sage's original artwork -- as well as an orange-colored vinyl edition, is available for preorder now via MPress Records.

Accompanied by The Sequins - violinist Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls), drummer Andy Mac (Pete Muller and the Kindred Souls), Trina Hamlin (Susan Werner) on harmonica, and cellist Ward Williams (Sara Bareilles) - Sage has made a name for herself as a gifted storyteller, consummate multi-instrumentalist, and prolific songwriter. Having received critical acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, Under The Radar, The Bluegrass Situation, Earmilk, PopMatters, Music Connection, for her string of vibrant, dynamic albums, Sage is fueled by an irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places - an unwavering calling which catapulted her 2020 single "Blue Sky Days" into Billboard's Top 40 Indicator Chart.

