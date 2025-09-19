Runaway June Deliver 'New Kind of Emotion' Album

(QHMG) Runaway June today released the Gold-selling trio's 13-track sophomore album, New Kind of Emotion. The long-awaited record is available now across all digital retail and streaming partners.

Described by Entertainment Focus as "a triumphant reemergence for Runaway June," New Kind of Emotion gleams with country-pop sheen yet is anchored by traditional down-home fiddle, mandolin and pedal steel. The album is a modern country celebration of good times and girl power, friendship and independence, and romantic love that's wanted but not needed. New Kind of Emotion delivers an uplifting and empowering listening experience, of which Runaway June founding member Jennifer Wayne says, "Even the sad songs are fun!"

Runaway June band members-Jennifer Wayne (vocals, rhythm guitar), Natalie Stovall (vocals, fiddle, mandolin) and Stevie Woodward (lead vocals and guitar, harmonica)-co-wrote 11 of the 13 tracks on New Kind of Emotion. The musically adventurous trio pooled the talents of five separate Nashville producers: multiple-GRAMMY winners Kristian Bush (Sugarland) and Ron Fair (Christina Aguilera) as well as Mickey Jack Cones (Joe Nichols), Stone Aielli and Austin Moody.

"I want people to know that this album is authentically Runaway June," says Natalie. "It's us searching for who we are, and you'll hear some different influences because it spans a three-year period for us. We were trying different things and we were in different stages of life, so the album really puts a stamp on that moment in time for us."

Album focus track "Drink Champagne" is a Latin-flavored fiesta that argues champagne shouldn't just be reserved for special occasions. Written by Runaway June and produced by Ron Fair, the toast-worthy tune reflects Jennifer and Stevie's Latin heritage, and the trio's backstage pre-show tradition of popping open a bottle of bubbly:

We don't need a grand occasion

Don't need some fancy celebration

To catch a little sunup sundown buzz

We can pop bottles just because

We just wanna make it rain

We got bubbly on the brain

Tomorrow there's gonna be hell to pay

But we just wanna drink champagne

"We were actually in a management meeting when we wrote that song," recalls Jennifer. "One of us started singing the hook, and then all three of us dove in and just had a blast writing it and we had to cancel our management meeting! I think that's kind of the theme of the whole album-we've just been having so much fun together."

