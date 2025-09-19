The Chainsmokers Deliver 'Smooth' Video

(Columbia) The Chainsmokers return with their latest single, "Smooth," today. Opening with airy textures and delicate piano, "Smooth" eases into a reflective space before erupting into a euphoric drop that transforms the track into a full-scale banger. Shimmering synths, crisp percussion, and a surging beat collide to create a sound that balances atmospheric beauty with sheer dancefloor power. Sneaking the song into their recent live sets, the track has already been high in demand and igniting crowds across the country.
The release arrives alongside an official video directed by Jackson Wigger and starring Alex and Drew (and special guest Mishoo Pall). Shot against the backdrop of Big Bear, California, the visual mirrors the track's cinematic feel and captures a sense of liberation and escapism - from windblown performances in the back of a truck soaring down an open highway, to carefree joyrides across the water in a speeding boat.
"Smooth" follows on the heels of their latest tracks "Helium" and "White Wine & Adderall," collectively marking a fresh chapter in their ever-evolving sound. Next, they'll bring the track to stages across North America and Mexico, including their signature Vegas residency, Breakaway Music Festival in Alabama, and Festival Pulso GNP in Santiago de Queretaro.
Stay tuned for more news from The Chainsmokers coming soon!
THE CHAINSMOKERS WORLDWIDE DATES:
Fri Sept 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club
Fri Sept 27 - Miami, FL - Palm Tree Festival
Thu Oct 3 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater (Breakaway Alabama 2025)
Fri Oct 11 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Nightclub
Fri Oct 11 - Napa, CA - Palm Tree Music Festival
Fri Oct 25 - Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico - Festival Pulso GNP
