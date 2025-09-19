Watch Trailer For Def Leppard's Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield Package

(Kayos) Mercury Studios will release on November 21 Def Leppard Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield. The show, recorded in 2023 in their hometown of Sheffield at Bramall Lane during "The World Tour" with Motley Crue, will be available on Blu-ray+2CD, 4K UHD, 2CD and 2LP. Pressed on red, white and black splatter, the vinyl nods to the home kit colors of Sheffield United FC, who play their home matches at Bramall Lane. Additionally, the 4K UHD will be the band's first 4K release and includes One Night Only Live At The Leadmill, previously released last year.
Marking the start of their co-headlining European tour with Motley Crue this concert on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England served as a homecoming show for Def Leppard, 47 years since the bands inception. Performing their second ever hometown stadium concert to a sold-out crowd of almost 40,000 fans, the Blu-ray+2CD & 2CD and 2LP versions include classics "Photograph" and "Pour Some Sugar on Me" as well as UK live debuts "Take What You Want" and "This Guitar", the latter dedicated to the band's late great guitarist Steve Clark.
On the eve of the band's tour, Def Leppard revisited their club days and played an intimate show for just under 900 die-hard fans from the historic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill. The concert featured a mix of hits and rarities spanning their entire catalog from On Through The Night to the band's most recent album Diamond Star Halos. This specific show, One Night Only Live At the Leadmill is available for the first time in the 4K UHD format on the Diamond Star Heroes 4K release.
Track Listing:
1. Take What You Want
2. Let's Get Rocked
3. Animal
4. Foolin'
5. Armageddon It
6. Kick
7. Love Bites
8. Promises
9. This Guitar
10. When Love And Hate Collide
11. Rocket
12. Bringin' On The Heartbreak
13. Switch 625
14. Hysteria
15. Pour Some Sugar On Me
16. Rock Of Ages
17. Photograph
