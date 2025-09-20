American Idol Season 21 Champ Iam Tongi Releases Sweet New Single 'Sugar'

(EBM) Following a whirlwind year of landmark achievements, heartfelt performances and rapidly growing fan support, "American Idol" Season 21 winner Iam Tongi is back with a new track, "Sugar."

Co-written by Tongi, "Sugar" captures the sweetness of true island flavor. Mixed with ska and reggae, the upbeat track embodies everything fans have come to love from the Pacific Islander.

A smooth vibe with bold blasts of brass horns accompany Tongi's smooth vocals as he describes the beloved 'Sugar.' "From the island of Pohnpei / That's where she was born and raised / Like a flower wild and free / She chased the wind to Hawaii"

"I was in the middle of writing another song when 'Sugar' just kind of snuck up on me. It kept popping into my head. I had a melody that didn't fit with the other song I was writing at the time so I had to stop what I was doing," shared Tongi. "Next thing I know - boom - 'Sugar' was born. What makes it even cooler is I've always wanted a song with this exact kind of vibe, so it feels like it was meant to be. It's actually inspired by a family friend. Can't wait for you all to hear it."

Tongi is set to hit the road this fall for a headlining run. The Iam Tongi Fall Tour will bring his signature blend of emotional storytelling, island soul and acoustic warmth to fans across the east coast and midwest this October and November. A second leg with west coast dates will be announced soon.

