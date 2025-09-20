.

American Idol Season 21 Champ Iam Tongi Releases Sweet New Single 'Sugar'

09-20-2025
American Idol Season 21 Champ Iam Tongi Releases Sweet New Single 'Sugar'

(EBM) Following a whirlwind year of landmark achievements, heartfelt performances and rapidly growing fan support, "American Idol" Season 21 winner Iam Tongi is back with a new track, "Sugar."

Co-written by Tongi, "Sugar" captures the sweetness of true island flavor. Mixed with ska and reggae, the upbeat track embodies everything fans have come to love from the Pacific Islander.

A smooth vibe with bold blasts of brass horns accompany Tongi's smooth vocals as he describes the beloved 'Sugar.' "From the island of Pohnpei / That's where she was born and raised / Like a flower wild and free / She chased the wind to Hawaii"

"I was in the middle of writing another song when 'Sugar' just kind of snuck up on me. It kept popping into my head. I had a melody that didn't fit with the other song I was writing at the time so I had to stop what I was doing," shared Tongi. "Next thing I know - boom - 'Sugar' was born. What makes it even cooler is I've always wanted a song with this exact kind of vibe, so it feels like it was meant to be. It's actually inspired by a family friend. Can't wait for you all to hear it."

Tongi is set to hit the road this fall for a headlining run. The Iam Tongi Fall Tour will bring his signature blend of emotional storytelling, island soul and acoustic warmth to fans across the east coast and midwest this October and November. A second leg with west coast dates will be announced soon.

Related Stories
American Idol Season 21 Champ Iam Tongi Releases Sweet New Single 'Sugar'

American Idol Champ Iam Tongi Launching Headlining Tour

American Idol Winner Iam Tongi Premieres 'Unbreak My Heart On The Kelly Clarkson Show

'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage

American Idol Champ Iam Tongi Shares 'Sunshine'

News > Iam Tongi

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- Aerosmith and Yungblud Share 'My Only Angel' Video- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single- more

Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'- Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church- more

-
Day In Pop

Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish

Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)

Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix

Live: The Pixies Rock Raleigh

Latest News

Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single

Biffy Clyro Release New Album 'Futique'

Gypsy Pistoleros Return With Church of the Pistoleros

Briston Maroney Recruits Ben Kweller For 'Poor Things '

Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Greatest Heavy Metal Album Of All Time On This Day in Rock 2012

Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Biggest Career Surprise On This Day In Rock 2018

KISS Announced Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance On This Day in Rock