Biffy Clyro Release New Album 'Futique'

(Warner) Recent months have seen Biffy Clyro deliver all of those attention-grabbing moments that come with their status as one of the UK's biggest rock bands. From storming Glastonbury and Radio 1's Big Weekend to headlining TRNSMT, the trio have kickstarted a new era with two Radio 1 A-listed singles and a rapturously received album launch show at HERE at Outernet on Thursday night. Everything leads up to the release of their new album 'Futique'.

'Futique' is a word for those beautiful, sad and fleeting moments that only become significant in hindsight. It's an idea that complements revisiting your roots to reassess the future, and that is something that the trio have channelled throughout the record. The record's atmosphere is as if they have stepped back to their early days as grunge-loving teenagers with big dreams, and applied it to the accomplishment and daring spirit that personified their catalogue from 'Only Revolutions' to 'A Celebration of Endings'. What emerges is a record in which Biffy Clyro's greatest strengths loom large: towering choruses, searing vulnerability, explosive dynamics, and a love of some unexpected sonic curveballs.

Simon Neil says, "I wanted every song to melodically scale the peak of the mountain, it's a really melodic record. I also wanted to sing from my heart. When I listen back to our songs I want to feel like I've been brutally honest with myself, because what's the point otherwise? I want to make sure that we make something beautiful that I can listen to in ten years and feel like that was everything I could give at that moment."

The previous 'Futique' singles 'A Little Love' and 'Hunting Season' have hit the sweet spot between instantaneous hooks and barbed bombastics, while the ragged punk and post-hardcore fury of 'True Believer' harked back to the band's early days. In contrast, the new focus song 'Goodbye' sees Biffy Clyro step into a stark confessional adorned by sleek strings before James and Ben Johnston tear into a crashing finale as Simon's riffs sweep into post-rock territory.

It's a song that comes from Simon's changing mindset. As he offers, "I began to realise that I just wanted to feel more present. It's a reminder that life isn't just your good times, it's everything that you experience." Strean the album here

