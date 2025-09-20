Briston Maroney Recruits Ben Kweller For 'Poor Things '

(Atlantic) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Briston Maroney is joining forces with indie rock icon Ben Kweller for the brand new single, "Poor Things (Feat. Ben Kweller)," available now via Atlantic Records.
"Poor Things (Feat. Ben Kweller)" puts a fresh collaborative spin on "Poor Things," one of the many standout tracks featured on Maroney's recently released third studio album, Jimmy, available everywhere now.
"From the second I met Briston and heard his music, I knew we would become great friends," said Ben Kweller. "He's one of the best in the new gen of rock artists who carry the torch of sincere and heartfelt tunes that make us feel like we're having a conversation with an old friend. 'Poor things' is an ode to our past and to the courage of moving forward even when the direction is unexpected."
JIMMY was co-produced by Maroney with Alex Farrar (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Waxahatchee), and the psychedelically-inspired album sees Maroney exploring the profound dichotomy of growing up in dual worlds as a child of divorce, shuttling between the devil-may-care spirit of his mother's rural North Florida and the intensely pressured life of a Catholic school student in his dad's Knoxville, TN. Highlights include such deeply personal, guitar-driven tracks as "Real Good Swimmer," "Tomatoes," and "Better Than You," all joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube. Jimmy was met by a flurry of applause from such outlets as Consequence of Sound, FLOOD, Melodic Magazine, and Ones To Watch, which hailed it as "a crescendo of possibilities, a visual novel set to music that rifts between silly imagination, profound introspection and cheeky self-awareness, a tribute to existing, to be oneself... heightened in awareness, deep in experiences that flesh out beautiful songs, but still full of the bright curiosity that made his music so wondrous off prior albums."
Maroney - who celebrated the arrival of JIMMY by lighting up crowds across North America alongside Peach Pit on their co-headline "Long Hair, Long Life Tour," including stops at such world famous venues as New York City's The Rooftop at Pier 17, San Francisco, CA's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles, CA's Greek Theatre - recently unveiled plans for his 4th annual Briston Maroney Presents: Paradise, a three-night festival slated for Nashville, TN's 'The Blue Room' on November 5-7. All three dates will feature a headline set from Maroney along with performances from Eden Joel, Cameron Schmidt, Harriette, ash tuesday, Michigander, and Bridey Costello.
