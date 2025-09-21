Chloe Navarre Delivers 'Periwinkle' Album

(planetary) New Mexico's own Chloe Navarre returns with their exciting new album, Periwinkle. Marching behind the enigmatic single "Analemma", the new album offers a bundle of twelve tracks featuring notes of funk, electronica, alternative rock, and much more.

A "love letter to the sun", "Analemma" contains a dark monstrous voice that could easily cosplay as Nosferatu, making it a chilling, yet fascinating listen. Along with the release of the album comes the focus track "LE Back". An ode to Chloe Navarre's cat, the track contains an irresistibly catchy riff. It's a great example of what the rest of the album contains- filled with a mix of progressive sounding pop mashed together with unexpected synths that sound straight out of your favorite video game.

Shaped by Chloe's upbringing in the deserts of Santa Fe, the tracks on the Periwinkle contain surreal blends of emotional breakup songs and video game soundtracks. It's the type of music suitable for a pensive day off, as it taps into the spacy and eerie qualities of artists like Aphex Twin, Gorillaz, Brian Eno, and Boards of Canada. An assortment of trance, electronica, glitch hop, house, ambient, and much more, Periwinkle never contains a dull moment, offering a little something for everyone.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Chloe Navarre's Analemma

News > Chloe Navarre