Coleman Jennings Makes Big Loud Texas Debut With 'Head Spinning'

(Mercury) Coleman Jennings announces his signing with Big Loud Texas and Mercury Records. With a hypnotic vibrato made to cut through the haze of modern life, and an old-school dedication to Western twang, Jennings makes his label debut with "Head Spinning," out now.

"I was always scared of the whole record deal thing, but Big Loud Texas and Mercury made me feel understood," shares Jennings. "They are good people who want to serve the artist, and they allowed me the opportunity to make the record I'd always dreamed of with Dave Cobb. The first single, 'Head Spinning,' is just the beginning of what I think will be a unique album. Huge thanks to Dave and the whole Big Loud / Mercury Team."

"'Head Spinning' takes me on a trip down classic vinyl memory lane," Big Loud Texas Co-Founder / President of A&R Jon Randall says. "I cannot wait for fans to hear this. We are so honored that Coleman has allowed Big Loud Texas to be a part of his journey."

"I'm so excited to have Coleman Jennings join the Big Loud and Mercury Records families," adds Wes Donehower, SVP of A&R, Big Loud Records and Mercury Records. "Coleman is a special young artist with an old soul and a lot to say. The music he and Dave have made is incredible and we're looking forward to being a part of his team for years to come."

"Head Spinning" kicks of his label introduction with a rousing blast of prairie rock, as Jennings captures an overwhelming emotional rush. The new song was penned solely by him - the second he ever wrote - and signals new music on the horizon. For the song, the Texas-native worked with GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson).

Never afraid to call out the dull conventionality of commercial pop and with all the elements of modern-day troubadour, Jennings' artistry explores Western folk, honky tonk, outlaw, and Americana, while also tapping old time and bluegrass. Through it all runs a lyrical whimsy and effortless, agile guitar playing and otherworldly vocal tremor. The gritty, unvarnished realism of roots poet Blaze Foley sparked an obsession with the art of country music and stoked an anti-establishment fire which still burns in Jennings.

Following a performance last week at Big Loud's AMERICANAFEST showcase, Jennings joins Charles Wesley Godwin in Texas today for a set at White Oak Music Hall in Houston ahead of gigs with Ray Wylie Hubbard and shows throughout California opening for William Clark Green including a stop at West Hollywood's iconic Troubadour.

