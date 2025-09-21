Colin Stough Rocks New Single '20 Bucks'

(BBR) 19 Recordings/BMG Nashville artist Colin Stough turns up the volume on his Southern rock-country edge with the release of "20 Bucks," out now. Bold and uncompromising, the Mississippi native-who rose to national recognition as a Top 5 finalist on ABC's American Idol in 2023 and has amassed over 80 million streams-delivers a powerful performance marked by gritty vocals and a rebellious swagger.

"'20 Bucks' is that moment when you're down on your luck, she's gone with another man, money's tight-but you're still out here trying to have a good time," shares Stough.

Raw, unflinching, and soaked in Southern grit, "20 Bucks" finds Colin Stough channeling heartbreak into an edgy anthem. Penned by Stough, along with Kevin Monahan and Will Pattat, and produced by James LeBlanc and Phillip White, the biting honesty of the track captures the sting of betrayal, the temptation of vices, and the struggle of scraping by with little more than twenty dollars to ease the pain. Fueled by distorted guitars, swagger, and Stough's unapologetically rough-edged vocals, "20 Bucks" turns heartache into a battle cry for anyone who's ever been cheated on, left behind, or pushed to their breaking point.

