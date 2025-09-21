Colin Stough Rocks New Single '20 Bucks'

(BBR) 19 Recordings/BMG Nashville artist Colin Stough turns up the volume on his Southern rock-country edge with the release of "20 Bucks," out now. Bold and uncompromising, the Mississippi native-who rose to national recognition as a Top 5 finalist on ABC's American Idol in 2023 and has amassed over 80 million streams-delivers a powerful performance marked by gritty vocals and a rebellious swagger.
"'20 Bucks' is that moment when you're down on your luck, she's gone with another man, money's tight-but you're still out here trying to have a good time," shares Stough.
Raw, unflinching, and soaked in Southern grit, "20 Bucks" finds Colin Stough channeling heartbreak into an edgy anthem. Penned by Stough, along with Kevin Monahan and Will Pattat, and produced by James LeBlanc and Phillip White, the biting honesty of the track captures the sting of betrayal, the temptation of vices, and the struggle of scraping by with little more than twenty dollars to ease the pain. Fueled by distorted guitars, swagger, and Stough's unapologetically rough-edged vocals, "20 Bucks" turns heartache into a battle cry for anyone who's ever been cheated on, left behind, or pushed to their breaking point.
Watch Colin Stough's 'White Trash' Video
Colin Stough Delivers Hard-Edged Anthem 'White Trash'
Colin Stough Says 'Amen' With New Video
Colin Stough 'Lookin' For Home' With New EP
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed- more
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more
Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'- Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church- more
Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas Staycation Offer Revealed
Johnny Marr Releases 'Look Out Live! '
Nine Inch Nails Stream 'TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)'
38 Special Return With 'Milestone' Album
Watch Greyhaven's 'Where The Light Leaves Us' Visualizer
The Hellacopters and Spiders Launch Vinyl Tribut To New York Dolls' David Johansen
Leap Year Share New Song 'Bridges'
Paradise Lost Deliver First Album In 5 Years 'Ascension'