Country Music Hall Of Fame Tribute 'I Fought The Law' Songwriter Sonny Curtis

(PR) Statement on the passing of Sonny Curtis from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum :"Sonny Curtis was a gentle, humble man who wrote extraordinary songs, "said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

"Growing up picking cotton in West Texas, he latched onto music as a way out. Along the way, he formed a bond with local kid Buddy Holly. When Buddy died, Sonny lost a dear friend, yet somehow found his calling, writing indelible hits like 'Walk Right Back' for the Everly Brothers, 'I'm No Stranger to the Rain' for Keith Whitley, 'I Fought the Law' recorded by more than 100 artists, and a little TV song called 'Love Is All Around' that started 'How will you make it on your own.' A page ripped from Sonny's own wonderful, self-made life."

Watch an interview with Sonny Curtis from 2012 as part of the museum's Poets and Prophets program series here.

Related Stories

News > Sonny Curtis