Dasha Share Emotional New Song 'Train'

(WR) RIAA globally certified 49x Platinum country-pop sensation Dasha returns with "Train," a moving song about the meaning of home out now via Warner Records. The sweetly wistful cut is the latest taste of the Nashville-based singer and songwriter's upcoming Anna EP, due out October 10, and arrives just days after she kicks off her Canadian headline tour.

"Train" cleverly connects a single sound to the idea of getting settled into a new place. At the song's start, Dasha sings about a pesky train she hears outside her window first thing every morning. But as the track evolves, from her stripped-down vocal over acoustic strum to a swell of dobro, piano, pedal steel, and shuffling drums, so do her feelings. In time, the same way a locomotive finds its rhythm on the tracks, that bothersome noise becomes part of her new city's charm, as she sings the nostalgic hook, "Because time changes everything / You hang some pictures up and make / Habit out of taking the same way to the grocery store / You learn the turns and time the lights, the town you didn't recognize / Becomes a little more like home."

"This is actually my first outside cut, which feels so special because Nashville is built on the songwriters and the stories they tell. When I first heard this one, it was like it had been written straight out of my own diary," shares Dasha. "It instantly took me back to being 18, leaving home and moving to Nashville to study songwriting at Belmont, figuring out who I was and trying to get comfortable in a brand-new world. All those emotions are wrapped up in this song, and I'm so grateful I get to be the voice behind it."

A solo write by Nashville songwriter Kyle Sturrock, who just celebrated his first number 1 with Blake Shelton's "Texas", the new single follows the flirty and fiery "Like It Like That," whose official video stars Love Island's Rob Rausch and entrepreneur/influencer Briley King. Before that came the deeply vulnerable "Oh, Anna!" and, of course, "Not At This Party," a certified Dasha banger that's generated over 127 million streams to date, spawned a remix by GRAMMY Award-winning superstar David Guetta, and which Dasha brought to NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a boot-stomping performance - watch HERE.

Dasha, born Anna Dasha Novotny, recently announced the forthcoming Anna EP with an intimate message for her followers: "Getting back into the studio and writing helped me find myself again. This project is part one of my story. I'm still learning about Dasha, but I've remembered who Anna is. I can't wait for y'all to get to know her, too."

She's been on a roll of late - turning heads at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where she was nominated for Push Performance of the Year; picking up a Best New Female Artist nod at the 2025 ACM Awards; and racking up acclaim by lighting up the Mane Stage at Stagecoach Festival. About the latter, GLAMOUR said, "Her childlike excitement was contagious, the ecstasy of a performer finding her audience, and the crowd roared." Earlier this summer, she joined Thomas Rhett on the road. She is currently on a headline run throughout Canada, and next month she'll support Kane Brown on his UK arena tour.

Dasha Live Dates

Sep 16 - Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ The Park Theatre

Sep 18 - Saskatoon, SK, Canada @ Coors Event Center

Sep 19 - Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Midway Music Hall

Sep 20 - Calgary, AB, Canada @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Sep 22 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

Sep 24 - Airway Heights, WA, USA @ Spokane Live

Sep 27 - Windsor, CO, USA @ Hoe Down Hill Festival

Oct 03 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *

Oct 05 - Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro *

Oct 07 - Birmingham, England, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *

Oct 08 - Manchester, England, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo *

Oct 10 - London, England, United Kingdom @ Wembley Arena Pavilion *

Oct 17 - London, ON, Canada @ London Music Hall

Oct 18 - ON, Canada @ Elements, Kitchener

Oct 19 - Ottawa, ON, Canada @ The Bronson Centre

Oct 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Helluva Block Party

Nov 8 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Champions Lane Concert Series

*with Kane Brown

