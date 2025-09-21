Drake Milligan Shares New Song 'Tumbleweed'

(BBR) Critically acclaimed Country artist Drake Milligan has released his brand-new song "Tumbleweed," which offers a fresh spin on his signature sound, and is available everywhere now .
Written by Bobby Pinson, Cam Newby, and Ian Christian and produced by Trent Willmon, Milligan hand-picked this song as it resonates with his lifestyle as a "tumbleweed" being blown around the world playing 300+ shows over the past 3 years. The track gives a loving nod to those that keep him grounded through the business, being the "wind" that guides him.
The song arrives on the second night Milligan will be opening for Lainey Wilson on her "Whirlwind World Tour" at Dickies Arena in his hometown of Ft. Worth, TX. Earlier this week, Milligan announced his very own headlining show at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, November 11th.
Fresh off a global headlining tour and opening for Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, Milligan continues to prove why he's one of country music's most exciting rising stars. "Tumbleweed" is the first taste of new music from Milligan following the success of his 2024 EP, Jukebox Songs.
