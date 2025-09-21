GIGI Releases 'Make Up' Video

(Warner) Detroit-born and Atlanta based R&B artist GIGI continues to showcase her emotional depth and vocal power with the release of "Make Up," the second single from her upcoming debut EP, Between Us (arriving this October via Marki Records/Warner Records).

Where her debut track "LMK" leaned into sensuality and temptation, "Make Up" strips things down to raw vulnerability, capturing the fragile process of rebuilding trust in love. Layered over sleek, modern production with a distinctly 2000s R&B feel, GIGI pleads for forgiveness with tender storytelling and stirring vocals that cut straight to the heart.

"This EP is about the real moments of relationships; the passion, the mistakes, the joy, and the heartbreak. 'Make Up' is about admitting when you've fallen short and fighting for something you don't want to lose," says GIGI.

With her ability to fuse soulful R&B textures with a fresh perspective, the Detroit native is quickly carving out her lane as one of the genre's most promising new voices. She's racked up nearly 3 million global streams to date, and has received praise from Billboard, VIBE, and Rated R&B for her music and voice. Between Us will further cement her place as an artist who not only carries the torch of classic R&B but pushes it into a new era.

