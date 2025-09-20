Gypsy Pistoleros Return With Church of the Pistoleros

(PR) They blew the roof off Rebellion Punk Festival 2025. Now the cult kings of sleaze-glam-punk are riding that victory straight into the re-release of the year. The UK's most notorious rock 'n' roll outlaws, Gypsy Pistoleros, return with Church of the Pistoleros - the album that critics adored, fans worshipped, and industry politics tried to bury. It didn't work. This time, it's armed, dangerous, and totally under their control.

First unleashed in May 2025 via Earache Records, Church of the Pistoleros was tipped for chart glory before past label mismanagement clipped its wings. Now fully remastered, rebranded, and repackaged by the band's own label - The New Church Records - this definitive edition is going worldwide through Plastic Head Distribution.

Known as renegade glam-punk rockers, Gypsy Pistoleros are celebrated for their eclectic, unorthodox style. Critics praise their music as "unique," "sheer escapism," The band invites fans to join the "Church of the Pistoleros," a movement for the bold, unconventional, and outcast. Their music defies labels and embraces individuality, making them a true standout in the present rock world.

Recorded at the renowned Old Cider Press Studios in Pershore, the album was produced and co-written by the legendary Dave Draper, whose credits include work with Ginger Wildheart, Nickelback, The Professionals and Terrorvision etc. Draper has described Welcome to the Church of the Pistoleros as "a total monster" and one of the best projects he's ever worked on.

'Church Of The Pistoleros' is a rallying cry to the outcasts, the misunderstood, the shy, the quiet and disenfranchised of Society! A place where they are welcome! Gypsy Pistoleros is a band that refuses to conform. Proudly walking their own path, their music is a rallying cry for misfits everywhere. With a sound that defies traditional genres, Gypsy Pistoleros stand as one of the most unique and innovative acts in the world of rock music today.

Gypsy Pistoleros' sound spans a vast musical landscape-from 1950s Phil Spector-esque ballads to high-energy glam punk and Latin-infused rock, creating a sonic experience that is truly unmatched. Fusing anthemic rock, Latin swagger, glam punk, and even elements of goth and emo, their music is a celebration of the unconventional.

