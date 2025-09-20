Hunxho Streams New Album 'For Her 2'

(Atlantic) Meeting overwhelming demand for music from audiences everywhere, East Atlanta rapper Hunxho proudly presents his anxiously awaited new album, For Her 2, out now via 300 Entertainment. Listen here.

As always, the Gold-selling rising star has not only met expectations, but he has also confidently exceeded them. Ever-prolific and locked into a creative zone, he has delivered a robust 16-track body of work. From setting the tone with "Damn" to closing strong with the slick and stunning "Too Easy," the album showcases the breadth of Hunxho's unmatched signature style. For Her 2 reaches one of many highpoints with the single "If Only" featuring 21 Savage. Of course, the song represents a reunion for these two Atlanta powerhouses following their 2022 fan favorite collab on Hunxho's "Let's Get It (Remix)"- which clocked over 100 million streams and went Gold.

Just last week, Hunxho made an appearance on Noochies' "Live From The Front Porch." Accompanied by a full band and performing on an actual front porch, he delivered emotionally charged renditions of "Interlude" and "By Tomorrow" off For Her as well as playing For Her 2's "Damn" and "Intimate Relationships" for the very first time live.

