Hunxho Streams New Album 'For Her 2'

(Atlantic) Meeting overwhelming demand for music from audiences everywhere, East Atlanta rapper Hunxho proudly presents his anxiously awaited new album, For Her 2, out now via 300 Entertainment. Listen here.
As always, the Gold-selling rising star has not only met expectations, but he has also confidently exceeded them. Ever-prolific and locked into a creative zone, he has delivered a robust 16-track body of work. From setting the tone with "Damn" to closing strong with the slick and stunning "Too Easy," the album showcases the breadth of Hunxho's unmatched signature style. For Her 2 reaches one of many highpoints with the single "If Only" featuring 21 Savage. Of course, the song represents a reunion for these two Atlanta powerhouses following their 2022 fan favorite collab on Hunxho's "Let's Get It (Remix)"- which clocked over 100 million streams and went Gold.
Just last week, Hunxho made an appearance on Noochies' "Live From The Front Porch." Accompanied by a full band and performing on an actual front porch, he delivered emotionally charged renditions of "Interlude" and "By Tomorrow" off For Her as well as playing For Her 2's "Damn" and "Intimate Relationships" for the very first time live.
JAY1 and Hunxho Team Up With 'Prettier' Remix
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- Aerosmith and Yungblud Share 'My Only Angel' Video- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single- more
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more
Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'- Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church- more
Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single
Biffy Clyro Release New Album 'Futique'
Gypsy Pistoleros Return With Church of the Pistoleros
Briston Maroney Recruits Ben Kweller For 'Poor Things '
Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Greatest Heavy Metal Album Of All Time On This Day in Rock 2012
Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Biggest Career Surprise On This Day In Rock 2018
KISS Announced Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance On This Day in Rock