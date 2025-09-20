.

Hunxho Streams New Album 'For Her 2'

09-20-2025
Hunxho Streams New Album 'For Her 2'

(Atlantic) Meeting overwhelming demand for music from audiences everywhere, East Atlanta rapper Hunxho proudly presents his anxiously awaited new album, For Her 2, out now via 300 Entertainment. Listen here.

As always, the Gold-selling rising star has not only met expectations, but he has also confidently exceeded them. Ever-prolific and locked into a creative zone, he has delivered a robust 16-track body of work. From setting the tone with "Damn" to closing strong with the slick and stunning "Too Easy," the album showcases the breadth of Hunxho's unmatched signature style. For Her 2 reaches one of many highpoints with the single "If Only" featuring 21 Savage. Of course, the song represents a reunion for these two Atlanta powerhouses following their 2022 fan favorite collab on Hunxho's "Let's Get It (Remix)"- which clocked over 100 million streams and went Gold.

Just last week, Hunxho made an appearance on Noochies' "Live From The Front Porch." Accompanied by a full band and performing on an actual front porch, he delivered emotionally charged renditions of "Interlude" and "By Tomorrow" off For Her as well as playing For Her 2's "Damn" and "Intimate Relationships" for the very first time live.

Related Stories
Hunxho Streams New Album 'For Her 2'

JAY1 and Hunxho Team Up With 'Prettier' Remix

News > Hunxho

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- Aerosmith and Yungblud Share 'My Only Angel' Video- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single- more

Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'- Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church- more

-
Day In Pop

Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish

Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)

Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix

Live: The Pixies Rock Raleigh

Latest News

Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single

Biffy Clyro Release New Album 'Futique'

Gypsy Pistoleros Return With Church of the Pistoleros

Briston Maroney Recruits Ben Kweller For 'Poor Things '

Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Greatest Heavy Metal Album Of All Time On This Day in Rock 2012

Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Biggest Career Surprise On This Day In Rock 2018

KISS Announced Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance On This Day in Rock