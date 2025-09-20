ian Previews New Mixtape With 'I Ain't Coming Back'

(CR) 20-year-old viral sensation ian returns with his brand-new single "I Ain't Comin Back" out now via BuVision/Columbia Records. "I Ain't Comin Back" ushers in the next chapter for ian as he readies his highly anticipated upcoming mixtape, due later this Fall.
The release arrives on the heels of yesterday's announcement, where ian not only teased the track but also unveiled dates for his forthcoming The Gap Year Tour, set to kick off this Fall in UK/Europe.
Previously, ian surprised fans with "Rich In Rome" alongside friends and peers Nino Paid and Lazer Dim 700. In case you missed it, watch the video shot in Lake Como, Italy HERE. Earlier this summer, ian's XXL Freshman freestyle dominated online conversation, before taking his set to Lollapalooza, performing the viral track to a deafening crowd who recited back every lyric. Just last week, the freestyle was named the New York Times "Song of the Week." His viral freestyle "Oh Ok" continues to rise, cementing ian as a generational voice with limitless potential.
With more new music on the horizon, ian shows no signs of slowing down; proving his artistry will continue to rise across platforms and borders, reaching new heights.
Purpendicular Featuring Deep Purple's Ian Paice Share 'Banned' Video
ian, Nino Paid and Lazer Dim 700 Reveal 'Rich In Rome' Video
Ian Flanigan Explores 'Earth And Airwaves' With New EP
Ian Munsick Led Triumphant Cheyenne Frontier Days Lineup
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat- Aerosmith and Yungblud Share 'My Only Angel' Video- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single- more
Slash and Steven Tyler Surprise Fans At The Who's Hollywood Bowl Show- Iron Maiden Reveal First Dates For 2026 Tour- mgk Launching World Tour- more
Jelly Roll Teams With Bon Jovi For The Song 'Living Proof'- Chase Rice Releases 'ELDORA' Album- Maddox Batson Shares 'Coincidence' Video- Eric Church- more
Miley Cyrus Shares 'Secret' With Lindsey Buckingham And Mick Fleetwood- Cardi B Teams With Kehlani For 'Safe' As New Album Arrives- Ed Sheeran- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Samantha Fish
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
Morrissey Cancels Shows After Receiving Death Threat
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single
Biffy Clyro Release New Album 'Futique'
Gypsy Pistoleros Return With Church of the Pistoleros
Briston Maroney Recruits Ben Kweller For 'Poor Things '
Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Greatest Heavy Metal Album Of All Time On This Day in Rock 2012
Ozzy Osbourne Revealed His Biggest Career Surprise On This Day In Rock 2018
KISS Announced Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance On This Day in Rock