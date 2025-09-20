ian Previews New Mixtape With 'I Ain't Coming Back'

.

(CR) 20-year-old viral sensation ian returns with his brand-new single "I Ain't Comin Back" out now via BuVision/Columbia Records. "I Ain't Comin Back" ushers in the next chapter for ian as he readies his highly anticipated upcoming mixtape, due later this Fall.

The release arrives on the heels of yesterday's announcement, where ian not only teased the track but also unveiled dates for his forthcoming The Gap Year Tour, set to kick off this Fall in UK/Europe.

Previously, ian surprised fans with "Rich In Rome" alongside friends and peers Nino Paid and Lazer Dim 700. In case you missed it, watch the video shot in Lake Como, Italy HERE. Earlier this summer, ian's XXL Freshman freestyle dominated online conversation, before taking his set to Lollapalooza, performing the viral track to a deafening crowd who recited back every lyric. Just last week, the freestyle was named the New York Times "Song of the Week." His viral freestyle "Oh Ok" continues to rise, cementing ian as a generational voice with limitless potential.

With more new music on the horizon, ian shows no signs of slowing down; proving his artistry will continue to rise across platforms and borders, reaching new heights.

