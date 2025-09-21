Jack Schneider Delivers 'Streets Of September' Album

(MPG) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jack Schneider releases his sophomore LP Streets Of September, produced by Matt Andrews (Gillian Welch, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes). After spending years as Vince Gill's rhythm guitarist, Schneider is stepping into the spotlight with this album that reflects on his experience battling a mysterious life-threatening illness and reaffirms the enduring power of storytelling in the face of loss.

Following his AMERICANAFEST debut and his first pair of shows supporting Marty Stuart, Schneider will celebrate the album release with a special show at Nashville's bluegrass mainstay The Station Inn on Sept. 23. He will also support Ricky Skaggs later this week before heading out with Australian guitar wiz Tommy Emmanuel on his extensive tour next April.

"Streets of September, my second studio album, marks my reflection upon the five-year anniversary of my near-death experience, battling complications from Epstein Barr," shares Schneider. "It is a collection of songs that, to me, honor the beauty of being alive and creating something out of thin air in the moment we have before us. It is about holding that something that someone else has created and ensuring that it lasts beyond the scope of their final breath. It is an ode to brevity, and the wonder that can be found there: to be appreciated for a moment before it is washed away."

The album has already garnered attention from Music Row, The Bluegrass Situation, Atwood Magazine and more. Schneider previewed the LP with a series of singles including the gentle folk cover of the Carole King-penned Everly Brothers track "Crying In The Rain," the warm, rootsy "Stone's Throw Away" and the bittersweet Vince Gill co-write "How In The World." Serving as both a personal reflection and a tribute to the people and places that shaped him, Streets Of September features a mixture of profoundly honest original material and revelatory interpretations.

Streets Of September was recorded live to tape at Burns Sound in Burns, TN with an all-star band of Nashville's finest including Dom Billett, Jared Manzo, Tony Harrell, Andrea Zonn and Eddy Dunlap. It follows his critically-acclaimed debut LP Best Be On My Way, which featured Gill along with Stuart Duncan among others. Over the course of the last 10 years, he's also shared the stage with folks like Emmylou Harris, the Eagles, Chris Stapleton and Sting, recorded songs with wildly diverse artists from Camila Cabello and FLETCHER to David Rawlings and toured with Americana mainstays like The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Listen to Streets Of September here

Tour Dates

September 20 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theatre #

September 23 - Nashville, TN - The Station Inn

September 28 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

October 28 - Nashville, TN - The Station Inn

November 15 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theater ^

April 8 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

April 10 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre *

April 12 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre *

April 15 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre *

April 17 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

April 21 - Redding, CA - Cascade Theatre *

April 22 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater *

April 23 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater *

April 24 - San Francisco, CA - Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre *

April 25 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim *

April 26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater *

April 28 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia *

April 29 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center*

April 30 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre *

May 1 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMO Theatre *

May 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Convention Center *

^ supporting Marty Stuart

# supporting Ricky Skaggs

* supporting Tommy Emmanuel

