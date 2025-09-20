Joy Crookes Streaming Sophomore Album 'Juniper'

(Epic) Hot on the heels of being named War Child's newest ambassador and selling out a run of in-store shows across the UK, singer, songwriter, and cultural powerhouse Joy Crookes has released her breathtaking sophomore album Juniper.

The focus track "Forever" lands alongside a striking live performance video recorded inside Do Ho Suh's Walk The House exhibition at the Tate Modern. The video coincides with Joy's curation of Tate Late on September 26, where she'll perform songs from Juniper surrounded by the imagery and fashion that shaped the album's creative journey.

Speaking about the inspiration behind "Forever," Joy shares: "Why does the word forever exist if loss is inevitable? Nothing can be forever. But I started to understand that living is not just being alive, it's not only about existence. Living is legacy, it's memories of people, it's the influence you have on the world around you."

With Juniper, Joy builds on the breakthrough success of her BRIT- and Mercury Prize-nominated debut Skin, delivering a record that is deeply personal and sonically expansive. The album reflects resilience and emotional honesty while exploring themes of love, loss, identity, body politics, mental health, and the ecstasy and fear of vulnerability. She reaffirms herself as one of today's most vital and original voices - fearless, unfiltered, and unforgettable. This fall, Joy will bring Juniper to life on stage with a full UK and EU headline tour, including one night at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

