Kameron Marlowe Takes On Toxic Relationships With 'Let The Lonely'

(SMN) Powerhouse Columbia Nashville singer/songwriter Kameron Marlowe releases stadium-ready yearner, "Let The Lonely." Written by Marlowe with "Seventeen" collaborators Joybeth Taylor and Austin Goodloe, with Goodloe pulling double duty as producer as well, "Let The Lonely" caters to Marlowe's mountainous baritone.
"I think everyone has lived this song one way or another," Marlowe says. "You know this person that's so bad and toxic for you, but you end up back in each other's orbit every damn time you can."
"That cycle is so tempting and so addictive that breaking it feels pointless. When we went into the writing room early last year, we wanted to capture a moody version of that feeling and that hopelessness, and bottle it in three minutes or less," he continues. "I think we did that here."
Swept up in the toxic push-and-pull of a relationship he just can't quit, Marlowe's powerful vocal underscores the song's strung-out lyrics:
Time
They say it'll heal it all
But it don't fix a hole in the wall
We're spitting venom like serpents
So here we are
Accidentally on purpose
At the same damn bar
Tryin' to patch up our desperate hearts
Pull the trigger on a shot in the dark
Circle back like a smoke ring
Let's drown in the words that we don't mean
Let that bottle get to our heads
Let the cover band hide regret
'Cause I can't stand the sound of goodbye
Let's just stay here all night
Let me spin you around this floor
Like we've never done this before
Yeah, let's leave all the shoulda known betters in a cloud of dust
And let that lonely do what it does
