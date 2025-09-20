Kameron Marlowe Takes On Toxic Relationships With 'Let The Lonely'

(SMN) Powerhouse Columbia Nashville singer/songwriter Kameron Marlowe releases stadium-ready yearner, "Let The Lonely." Written by Marlowe with "Seventeen" collaborators Joybeth Taylor and Austin Goodloe, with Goodloe pulling double duty as producer as well, "Let The Lonely" caters to Marlowe's mountainous baritone.

"I think everyone has lived this song one way or another," Marlowe says. "You know this person that's so bad and toxic for you, but you end up back in each other's orbit every damn time you can."

"That cycle is so tempting and so addictive that breaking it feels pointless. When we went into the writing room early last year, we wanted to capture a moody version of that feeling and that hopelessness, and bottle it in three minutes or less," he continues. "I think we did that here."

Swept up in the toxic push-and-pull of a relationship he just can't quit, Marlowe's powerful vocal underscores the song's strung-out lyrics:

Time

They say it'll heal it all

But it don't fix a hole in the wall

We're spitting venom like serpents

So here we are

Accidentally on purpose

At the same damn bar

Tryin' to patch up our desperate hearts

Pull the trigger on a shot in the dark

Circle back like a smoke ring

Let's drown in the words that we don't mean

Let that bottle get to our heads

Let the cover band hide regret

'Cause I can't stand the sound of goodbye

Let's just stay here all night

Let me spin you around this floor

Like we've never done this before

Yeah, let's leave all the shoulda known betters in a cloud of dust

And let that lonely do what it does

