Kid Cudi Streaming 'Mr. Miracle' Video

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor, director and New York Times Best-Selling author, Kid Cudi releases the official music video for "Mr. Miracle," written, directed, and score soundtrack done by Scott Mescudi with features from Cudi himself and Lakeith.

"Mr. Miracle" arrived on Cudi's 13th studio album 'Free' last month. Alongside the release, he sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple's New Music Daily Radio. Cudi kicked off this new chapter with "Neverland," the first single off 'Free' and premiered his short film of the same title, directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, at Tribeca Film Festival.

"Grave" became the second single from the new era for Cudi and was accompanied by an official music video shot by award-winning director Samuel Bayer who has worked with and shot iconic videos for the likes of Nirvana, Blind Melon, The Rolling Stones, The Cranberries, and more.

