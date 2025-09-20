Lyn Lapid Expands 'Buzzkill' Album

(Mercury) Following the success of her debut album released earlier this spring, Gold-Certified singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Lyn Lapid returns with the deluxe version titled BUZZKILL (forever), out now via Mercury Records.
BUZZKILL (forever) features four new tracks, including Lapid's latest single "settle," which has quickly become a fan favorite after Lyn first began teasing it online.
BUZZKILL (forever) expands on the original album's narrative, following Lyn's journey through the mixed emotions and experiences surrounding her move from her small suburban hometown in Maryland to the bustling city of Los Angeles.
The songs touch on feelings of loneliness and not belonging, and then evolve into radical self-acceptance and newfound confidence. See the full tracklist below. Following the album release, Lyn embarked on her BUZZKILL North American Headline Tour, and recently supported Alex Warren for various shows on his current headline run. Stream the album here
