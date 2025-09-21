Roxy Music Stars Phil Manzanera, Andy Mackay And Paul Thompson Release 'AM PM Soho Live'

(HGM) Guitarist Phil Manzanera and saxophonist Andy Mackay along with drummer Paul Thompson's (original Roxy Music band members) new live album AM PM SOHO LIVE is out now via Expression Records & BFD/The Orchard.

Two new live performance videos are available today: their version of the Roxy Music classic "Love Is The Drug" as well as "Newanna" (from AM PM). AM PM SOHO LIVE features material from Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay's recent album, AM PM, as well as notable tracks from Phil Manzanera's solo catalogue and several Roxy Music classics. Of the new offering, Goldmine declared, "the music that's purveyed here remains absolutely alluring throughout, both captivating and compelling from start to finish."

Much of the material on AM PM SOHO LIVE is sourced from the 2023 Phil Manzanera/Andy Mackay collaborative effort, the instrumental AM PM. Recorded during the covid lockdowns, the album was so well-received it inspired Manzanera and Mackay to play the tracks live. Recorded at those three sold-out gigs at an intimate screening theatre in London's Soho in March, 2024, AM PM SOHO LIVE is mixed in Dolby Atmos and also features British/Portuguese singer/songwriter Sonia Bernardo and another ex-Roxy Music alum, Anna Phoebe, on violin.

Roxy Music (Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay along with Bryan Ferry, Brian Eno and Paul Thompson) formed in 1971, establishing themselves as elegant, art school rockers. Their meteoric rise continued for 12 years until the band decided to take a break. During Roxy Music's extended hiatus (18 years!), Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay joined together to release numerous albums under the moniker The Explorers. Roxy Music returned to the fray in 2001 with an international, sold-out tour and continued to play to worldwide audiences until 2010. In March, 2019, Roxy Music was inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame and played live at the ceremony. The Autumn of 2022 saw the 50th anniversary of Roxy Music; that same year the band played selected dates worldwide, culminating with a sold-out show at London's O2 Arena.

Phil Manzanera is one of the UK's best-known musicians and record producers, having shot to prominence in the early '70's as the lead guitarist with Roxy Music. He is acknowledged as one of the world's leading guitarists and is in much demand both as a performer and record producer. Now in his fifth decade as a professional musician, in addition to his work with Roxy Music, he has worked with many music luminaries, including Steve Winwood, David Gilmour, John Cale, Godley and Creme, Nico (Velvet Underground) and John Wetton (King Crimson, Asia). He has co-written material with many artists, including Brian Eno, Tim Finn, Robert Wyatt and David Gilmour. Manzanera co-wrote Pink Floyd's single "One Slip," from their 1988 MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON album. Manzanera has also produced seminal albums for Spanish-speaking artists Draco Rosa, Enrique Bunbury, Heoes del Silencio Aterciopelados, Paralamas and Fito Paez.

Phil Manzanera's new memoir "Revolucion To Roxy" was released to critical acclaim last year. "Revolución to Roxy" contains over 100 color and black and white photographs and covers his life and times with Roxy Music and a cast of musical royalty. The memoir spans from the early days of Roxy to the group's second and third acts and their induction into the Rock N' Roll Hall Of Fame. A companion music CD, of the same name, is also available and features ten Phil Manzanera tracks in total, including five previously unreleased songs.

Saxophonist Andy Mackay is a musician, composer and founding member of Roxy Music. Over the years he has recorded solo albums and other projects for TV and films, including Rock Follies, a two series television drama with music, now relaunched to great acclaim as a stage musical. The TV show won many awards including several BAFTAs and the album of the music charted straight in at number one in the UK charts and spawned a hit single and a second hit album.

Over the years, Andy has recorded several solo albums: In Search of Eddie Riff (1975), Resolving Contradictions (1978) and London!Paris!New York!Rome! (2007) as Andy Mackay and the Metaphors. He has worked as a collaborator with many great musicians, has written a book on electronic music and, taking a break from music, studied Theology at London University.

His latest work, 3Psalms, a synthesis of his various influences: rock, classical, electronic, sacred and secular - was premiered at London's South Bank Arts Centre along with ROXYMPHONY. Andy's collaboration with Phil Manzanera on this project has continued with their AM PM album.

AM PM SOHO LIVE track listing:

HARDCOVER 2 DISC MEDIABOOK:

Disc One (Blu-ray Audio) - Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Mixes

Disc Two (Compact Disc) - Stereo Mixes

1. Ambulante

2. EGM

3. Blue Skies

4. Lady Of The Lake

5. Mat 1

6. Yazz

7. Newanna

8. Music For French Horn and Drainpipe

9. CC

10. Seth

11. Caracas 1960

12. Out Of The Blue

13. No Church In The Wild

14. Love Is The Drug

15. Tara

DOUBLE VINYL:

Side A:

1. Ambulante

2. EGM

3. Blue Skies

4. Lady Of The Lake

Side B:

1. Mat 1

2. Yazz

3. Newanna

Side C:

1. Music For French Horn And Drainpipe

2. CC

3. Seth

4. Caracas 1960

Side D:

1. Out Of The Blue

2. No Church In The Wild

3. Love Is The Drug

4. Tara

Related Stories

Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera Opens A Reverb Shop

Tim Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House) And Phil Manzanera (Roxy Music) Limited Edition Box Set

Phil Manzanera And Andy Mackay (Roxy Music) Set To Release New Album

News > Phil Manzanera