Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release 3-Track Single

(Chipster) Following the release of their lauded second album Stygian Wavz in March, Canadian four-piece Envy Of None, including Rush legend Alex Lifeson, are back today with a 3-track single and a brand-new video. The new offering features an alternative version of album track, a demo version, and the album track itself.
Bassist Andy Curran states "Thrill of the Chase was one of the last songs we worked on before handing in the completed record. It started with Alf's funky demo and Maiah loved it and was very vocal about completing it. She and I were wanting to add something up tempo to the record and this one, despite being a little left of center style wise seemed to fit nicely. It has a cool funky positive vibe that we enjoyed exploring, especially the outro dance party section!"
Alfio Annibalini adds "At first glance, this track seems like an odd choice to include on the album, but once Maiah added her vocals, the track instantly sounded as if EON had walked through a new yet familiar door. And as a special bonus, the remix even features a cowbell!"
