Scotty McCreery Share Video For 'Bottle Rockets' Hootie & The Blowfish

(TPR) Scotty McCreery released the official music video for the song of the summer, "Bottle Rockets," featuring Hootie & The Blowfish exclusively on Paramount/CMT's New York City Times Square billboard on Friday.
Today the music video will make its television broadcast premiere on "CMT Hot 20 Countdown" (Saturday, September 20). Filmed outside Charleston, South Carolina on the Isle of Palms, the laid-back, ocean side video encapsulates the universal feeling of summer and creating lifetimes of memories with friends and family. The video was directed by McCreery's frequent collaborator, filmmaker Jeff Ray, and produced by Kelsey Pribilski-Ray.
"Hanging out on the beach with Hootie & The Blowfish, one of my favorite bands of all time, and filming the video for 'Bottle Rockets' was just a perfect day for me," said McCreery. "Darius, Mark, Dean, and Soni are not only talented, but just great guys. I've been so excited at all that success that 'Bottle Rockets' has had so far, and I'm glad we were able to get together and create this video for everyone."
CMT's Hot 20 host Cody Alan joined McCreery and the band at the Isle of Palms' iconic live music beach venue The Windjammer to discuss the massive hit song - McCreery's fastest rising single of his career to date - and the longstanding friendship that brought the song to life. "Bottle Rockets" is currently #3 on the Mediabase Country Airplay Chart and #3 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. The song was produced by Frank Rogers, and written by McCreery, Rogers, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld.
The song is on McCreery's recently released EP, Scooter & Friends, as the perfect soundtrack to summer. The five-song collection also includes McCreery's collaborations with one of his greatest musical heroes, R&B icon Charlie Wilson ("Once Upon a Bottle of Wine") and with Country music hitmaker Lee Brice ("Whiskey Said").
Recently, McCreery headlined the two-night Country Night Gstaad Festival in Gstaad, Switzerland. Up next, he will be co-headlining the "Two for the Road Tour" with fellow Country star, Dustin Lynch. The "Two for the Road Tour" kicks-off this November and tickets are on-sale now
