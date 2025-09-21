Teen Country Star Baylee Lynn Shares Sassy 'John, Dear' Video

(ICLG) 17-year-old singer/songwriter Baylee Lynn returns with her magnetic new single "John, Dear" and its accompanying video. The second song from the up-and-coming country sensation, "John, Dear" offers up a midtempo stunner packed with equal parts sensitivity and good-natured sass.

A gorgeous showcase for her dazzling vocal talents, "John, Dear" arrives on the heels of Baylee's triumphant debut single "Cautiously Optimistic" - a late-August release that quickly topped Billboard's new music poll with 64 percent of the vote, winning out over superstars like Sabrina Carpenter. This time around, the Greeneville, TN-born artist brings her true-to-life storytelling to a highly specific but deeply relatable situation: the frustration of dealing with a guy who gets jealous all too easily.

Produced by AJ Pruis (a GRAMMY-nominated producer/songwriter/musician known for his work with Megan Moroney, Maddie & Tae, and more), "John, Dear" coasts along in lush guitar flourishes and sweetly swaying rhythms as Baylee narrates the scene unfolding before her ("Felt your eyes on us from across the room/I see where your mind is goin' to/Bad case of jealous and worst-case scenario/Boy, you can't help it, kinda cute that's where your head goes"). After assuring her love interest that there's no cause for concern, she dials up the gently teasing humor in the song's second verse ("Worry 'bout your precious Volunteers/Worry 'bout the tread on your Goodyears/Worry 'bout the weather or your Miller runnin' out/Worry 'bout whatever you wanna go and worry 'bout/Boy, you got enough to grind your gears"). Co-written by Baylee, Pruis, Jenna Shuffler, and Mia Mantia, "John, Dear" fully affirms her status as one of the brightest new country stars of her generation.

Directed by ashtronot the video for "John, Dear" picks up the high-school-set storyline from the visual for "Cautiously Optimistic." After opening on a shot of Baylee kicking back on a lawn chair at a backyard party, "John, Dear" finds her football-star paramour enviously watching from the sidelines as she chats up a few male friends. Dressed in her signature red (including a pair of ribbon-adorned cowboy boots), Baylee ultimately rises above the drama with a playful roll of her eyes, once again revealing the undeniable force of her effortless charisma.

Now based in Nashville, Baylee got her start singing in church as a little girl and taught herself to play guitar at six-years-old. As the latest in a long line of musicians, she soon took up piano and wrote her first song at 13, tapping into longtime inspirations like Dolly Parton and Faith Hill and quickly uncovering her one-of-a-kind perspective on life and love. Stay tuned for more new music from Baylee soon.

