The Kody Norris Show Win IMBA Music Video of The Year With 'The Auctioneer'

(2911) The Kody Norris Show has won their first International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Bluegrass Music Award, taking home Music Video of the Year for their rousing take on "The Auctioneer." The trophy was presented last night at the 36th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Lifted from the band's 2025 Rebel Records release Highfalutin Hillbilly, "The Auctioneer" salutes a timeless country staple penned by Leroy Van Dyke and Buddy Black. The winning clip was produced by James Gilley with videography by Nate Wiles and captures the group's trademark showmanship, joyful crowd energy, and Kody's lightning-quick auctioneer patter.

"This is one of those pinch-me moments," says Kody Norris. "'The Auctioneer' is part of my story, and we made this video in the spirit of family, friends, and the fans who've hollered for it at every show. To be recognized by the IBMA community for something that's so close to home means the world to us. Thank you, IBMA, Rebel Records, our team, and every single fan who's cheered us on."

"We've believed in Kody and this band from day one," adds Mark Freeman, President of Rebel Records. "'The Auctioneer' packs everything that makes The Kody Norris Show special-tradition, sparkle, and heart. Congratulations to Kody, Mary Rachel, Josiah, and Charlie, and to the creative team of James Gilley and Nate Wiles for bringing this song to life."

"The Auctioneer" was the first single from their new album, Highfalutin Hillbilly, out now on Rebel Records. Containing twelve songs in all, the record includes a few newly written tunes and some of their favorite classic country hits from throughout the years with a modern flair. Several singles from Highfalutin Hillbilly have been featured by Country Evolution, Think Country, The Bluegrass Situation, The Hollywood Times, My Kind of Country, and Cowboys & Indians.

The group continues to pay homage to the Grand Ole Opry for its 100th anniversary this year and to all of the legendary members who paved the way with their single "In The Circle," which was written by close friend and Grand Ole Opry square dancer Larry Chunn. The song paints a portrait of a young dreamer's perspective...bringing Kody's story "full circle."

